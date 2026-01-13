Back-to-Back Shutouts Lift Bruins Over Red Wings

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (26-19-2) shut out the Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4) at the TD Garden on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to four games.

Jeremy Swayman stopped all 24 shots he faced on the way to his first shutout of the 2025-26 campaign. His shutout follows Joonas Korpisalo’s on Sunday. Boston has not allowed a goal since Saturday, or in 145:56 game minutes.

Pavel Zacha (14), Fraser Minten (11), and Mark Kastelic (7) scored the goals for the black and gold as they earned the 3-0 victory.

The Bruins started out the game all over Detroit. Boston tallied the first four shots and the first seven hits of the game.

The Bruins’ dominance would not last the entire period, however. The Red Wings clawed back and steered ten shots on Jeremy Swayman in the first period, including two on their only power play chance.

Boston leaned into their identity, leading in hits, 10-2, and blocked shots, 6-3, after the first 20 minutes. Despite the dominant play, the game remained scoreless.

Furthermore, it took 30:59 for the scoring to start on Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha collected a pass from Mason Lohrei and approached the slot. He picked his spot and fired into the top-right corner, beating Cam Talbot for his 14th goal of the season.

Viktor Arvidsson was later credited with the second assist on the goal. He extends his current point streak to five games (2-4–6). He finished the game with 10 shots on goal, which is a career high.

Boston took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission; they led shots 25-22 and outhit Detroit 15-11. The Bruins could not connect on their power play chance in the second frame.

The black and gold continued to control the game into the third period.

At the 3:49 mark, David Pastrnak found Charlie McAvoy in stride, as he simultaneously drove hard toward the net. Cam Talbot, who made 38 saves in the loss, committed to McAvoy as he cut down the middle. The American defenseman then found Fraser Minten alone by the crease. McAvoy directed a feed to Minten, and he tapped it in to tally his 11th goal of the season.

Boston had the first seven shots of the third period; it would take Detroit 14:39 before they registered a shot on Swayman in the final frame.

Mark Kastelic’s seventh of the season indeed put the cherry on top for Boston. He scored an empty net goal off a feed from Tanner Jeannot with 3:59 remaining in regulation.

Neither team capitalized on a power play attempt on Tuesday; both went zero-for-two with 2:50 of power play time.

With the win, Boston has won six of seven, and improves to 4-0-0 on their homestand with one game left. The Seattle Kraken (21-15-8) visit the TD Garden on Thursday and will be treated to Zdeno Chara’s jersey retirement ceremony.