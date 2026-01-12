Daily Bean: Bruins Win, IOC Happy, Trade Talks, Number Retirements

The Boston Bruins (25-19-2) did not get the goal scoring they saw on Saturday night. They got one, and that was enough on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9).

And hey, the Bruins were not the only winners in the area last night.

On Monday morning, the Boston Bruins announced the promotion of Glen Thornborough to executive vice president and chief operating officer. He is currently the president of the TD Garden.

Around the world, more news about the Olympic ice rink; however, this time was positive. There are trade talks in the NHL with the deadline two months away, but a roster freeze in the middle of February speeds up talks. One team out west is ready for a “hybrid rebuild.” Also, two players signed contracts on Sunday. One is a veteran goalie who converted an AHL tryout into an NHL contract. The other is a 24-year-old defenseman who locked in for the next six years.

In the HockeyNow world, there was a late night in Boston, a turnaround in Toronto, and a number retirement coming to Detroit.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins collected their third straight win of the current homestand, and are now 5-1-0 in their last six games. Although the power play could not score on six attempts, the Bruins got the one goal they needed and did it early on.

Joonas Korpisalo pitched a 27-save shutout, and Viktor Arvidsson extended his point streak to four-games (2-3–5) on Sunday night. Boston’s early lead allowed them to hunker down and play their defensive style of hockey, blocking 18 shots en route to a 1-0 win.

Joonas Korpisalo's stats all-time against the Penguins were great, and only got better on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins promoted Glen Thornborough to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of the organization. Thornborough is the president of TD Garden and will simultaneously continue in that role. He will work closely with Cam Neely to bring the team’s business and hockey operations closer together.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is preparing for the opening of the hockey rinks in Milan, Italy. “So, did I ever have doubts? No. Was I concerned? Certainly,” said the IOC’s executive director. However, he tipped his cap to those who have worked on the arena in the past few months and the progress the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena has made.

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks (16-23-5) are one of four NHL teams with a sub-.500 points percentage this season, and sit in the league’s basement at 32nd. The Canucks are hoping for a “hybrid rebuild,” and with that, “everything is on the trade table.” There are 12 Canucks on multi-year contracts that are older than 25; nine of them have trade protection. The Canucks believe they have very good veterans who are willing to play in a situation like theirs.

ESPN: The St. Louis Blues extended defenseman Philip Broberg on a six-year contract. His new contract carries a cap hit of $8 million. Broberg, 24, will play for Team Sweden at the Milan Olympics. Unfortunately, just 95 seconds into the Blues’ game on Sunday night, Broberg suffered an upper-body injury. Jim Montgomery later said that he would be “day-to-day.”

Toronto Hockey Now: The Maple Leafs let go of assistant coach, and former Bruin, Marc Savard, on December 23. Since then, the Toronto club has rattled off a 7-0-2 record. During that span, they have scored 34 goals (tied for first), their power play is converting at a 31.3% rate (tied for sixth), and their penalty kill has killed 93.3% of penalties (second best). However, the Maple Leafs are in for a gauntlet these next two weeks, testing the team to see how hot this streak can get.

Detroit Hockey Now: It’s a week of banner raisings; the first coming in Detroit. Sergei Fedorov’s #91 will ascend to the rafters of the Little Caesars’ Arena on Monday night when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Carolina Hurricanes. For Patrick Kane, the start of his career overlapped with Fedorov’s final years; he offers insight on what it was like to be on the other end of the ice. The majority of the Red Wings players have seen more of Fedorov on YouTube than in person.

If you haven’t seen it yet, I highly recommend The Russian Five (2019). You can find it on Prime Video.

TSN: James Reimer has signed a one-year, $850,000 deal to play with the Ottawa Senators for the rest of the season. The 37-year-old veteran goaltender signed an AHL tryout contract last week. He has played in 525 NHL games with six teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, and carries a 2.83 GAA. The Senators, with Linus Ullmark on leave, are replenishing their goalie room, which consists of Leevi Merilainen, Hunter Shepard, and Mads Sogaard.