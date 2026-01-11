Korpisalo Shutout Leads Bruins to Third-Straight Win

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (25-19-2) followed their ten-goal performance with a defensive and goaltending-driven 1-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9) on Sunday night at the TD Garden.

Viktor Arvidsson (9) scored the game’s only goal, and it came 11 minutes into the first period.

Joonas Korpisalo, in his second straight win, steered aside all 27 of the Penguins’ shots on Sunday. He picked up the Bruins’ first shutout win of the season, and his eighth career shutout.

This game lacked the goals that filled Saturday’s contest.

Sean Kuraly scored to give the Bruins a lead 4:57 into the first period. However, the goal was disallowed after the replay determined he punched the puck behind Stuart Skinner and into the goal.

Casey Mittelstadt set up Henri Jokiharju for a shot from the point. Jokiharju’s shot was stopped by Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson outmuscled fellow Swede Erik Karlsson for the puck. Arvidsson won the battle and got a shot off, which hit the post, then off Skinner’s skate before ending up in the net.

With the goal, Arvidsson extended his current point streak to four games. He has two goals and three assists in the span, and has seven points in the last six games.

Boston carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but could not connect on the three power play attempts they had in the first period.

Brett Kulak went to the penalty box twice in the first ten minutes of the second period. However, the Bruins could not capitalize on either chance.

Boston ended the night zero-for-six on the man-advantage and registered only two shots on 10:35 of power play time.

Pittsburgh then drove the offense, looking for an answer, in the second period. The Penguins tested Korpisalo ten times, while the Bruins only took four shots.

Mark Kastelic took a goaltender interference minor in the middle frame. Pittsburgh had two chances on the man-advantage, and only totaled 2:35 of five-on-four time; they did not capitalize on either opportunity.

The Penguins dominated play throughout the last 20 minutes, but the Bruins stayed true to their defensive structure and prevented Pittsburgh from getting the puck past Joonas Korpisalo. In the final 20 minutes, Pittsburgh registered seven shots to the Bruins’ four.

The Bruins played this contest without 25-goal scorer Morgan Geekie, who tended to a family matter.

The Bruins will continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday night with an Original Six contest. The Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings (27-15-4) visit the TD Garden, and both teams have won their last three games.