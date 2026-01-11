Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Another Gameday; More Troubles in New Jersey

The Boston Bruins (24-19-2) are coming off a commanding and dominant 10-2 win on Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers (20-20-6). It is a very short turnaround, as the Bruins have two puckdrops within 28 hours of each other. The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-9) have flown in and are ready for a 5:00 PM start.

The Bruins’ front office remained busy, even with two games over the weekend. On Sunday morning, the Bruins announced a two-year extension for one of their offseason acquisitions.

Around the league, it is not looking too hot in New Jersey. This time, though, it’s not the coach or general manager, it’s one of their star defensemen. There is more news surrounding the Ottawa Senators, and those rumors (from a now-deleted X/Twitter account) that the team issued a statement on. There are more teams going through adversity, and it is not just the team that lost by eight goals on Saturday.

Also, an incredible fight took place on AHL ice.

It’s a busy Sunday in and around New England. First, the Bruins. Then, the Patriots.

Boston Bruins

Ten goals. The Boston Bruins scored ten times on Saturday, en route to a 10-2 home win against the New York Rangers. It is the first time that the black and gold have accomplished that mark since October 1988.

Four different goal scorers factored into the Bruins’ eight-goal win; one had four goals, one had three goals, one had two, and Charlie McAvoy found the back of the net once. Two hat tricks in the same game have not happened to the Bruins since 1964. Hidden behind the goal scoring, David Pastrnak tallied six assists and was named the game’s second star.

The Bruins have to turn the page quickly. The Pittsburgh Penguins are in town for a 5:00 PM start. They have won six of their last seven games. Boston has won four of five, and has benefitted from multiple active point streaks – including 14 points from David Pastrnak over those five games.

On Sunday morning, the Boston Bruins announced a two-year contract extension for defenseman Jonathan Aspirot. The contract carries an average annual value of $887,500. Aspirot, 26, made his NHL debut on October 28, and since has two goals, an assist, and is a plus-15 in 25 games this season.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: Dougie Hamilton made headlines yesterday; Sheldon Keefe scratched the 32-year-old defenseman ahead of the Devils game on Sunday in Winnipeg. However, Hamilton’s agent responded, calling this a “business” decision as opposed to his play. The Devils and Hamilton are working on a solution; tensions are high, but Hamilton is willing to work with suitors outside of his trade list.

New Jersey Hockey Now: James Nichols looks at the trade value that a player like Dougie Hamilton would have. Hamilton, a right-shot defenseman, should yield a good return in a market where those are hard to come by. But what leverage do the Devils have? Hamilton has a 10-team trade list, and although he said he would be flexible, he can ultimately decline a trade.

Sportsnet Saturday Headlines: Along with an update on Dougie Hamilton, which included that he rejected a trade to the San Jose Sharks over the summer, Elliotte Friedman offered an update on the Ottawa Senators. Friedman elaborates on why he spoke about the fake Twitter account’s “rumors” on his podcast, 32 Thoughts, and explains why Ottawa made the statement.

Forever Blueshirts: “That’s as bad as it gets,” said Rangers captain JT Miller shortly after the 10-2 loss in Boston on Saturday. Read more of the Rangers’ postgame analysis after a historical afternoon at the TD Garden. For the Blueshirts, fortunately, it was only one game – all (regulation) losses count the same.

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks continue to slip. They have played five games since the start of the New Year, and they have not held onto a lead. The Canucks have now lost six straight (0-4-2) and eight of their last nine games (1-6-2). Vancouver’s superstar players have been nowhere to be found. Elias Pettersson had one power-play shot and went 2-for-11 in the faceoff dot during Vancouver’s 5-0 loss to Toronto.

Allie Berube via X (formerly Twitter): This one is not as much of a story, but it is an incredible video. Allie Berube of ABC 27 News captured youth hockey players throwing haymakers at each other. It happened during the intermission of a Hershey Bears game. The Central Penn Panthers Youth Ice Hockey Club posted a statement announcing they are undergoing an “internal review.”