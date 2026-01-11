Bruins Sign Defenseman to Two-Year Contract Extension

On Sunday morning, the Boston Bruins announced that defenseman Jonathan Aspirot signed a two-year contract extension. The contract will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $887,500 and will run through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season.

This season, Aspirot, 26, has two goals and an assist through 25 games with the Bruins. He has slotted into defensive pairings with Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov; he currently plays on the top-pair with McAvoy.

Aspirot is a plus-15, which leads the Bruins roster this season. He has also laid 42 hits, which is third among defensemen, and he averages 6.14 hits per 60. According to NaturalStatTrick, Aspirot has created eight scoring chances and one high-danger chance this season.

The Mascouche, Quebec, native also skated in five games for the Providence Bruins this year. He picked up a goal, two assists, and ended with a plus-two rating before being recalled to the NHL.

The 6-foot, 212-pound defenseman landed with the Bruins over the summer, signing a one-year deal on July 1, 2025. He made his NHL debut with the Bruins on October 28, 2025, against the New York Islanders.

Before this season, Aspirot spent his career in the American Hockey League (AHL). He totaled 292 games over six seasons, spent with both the Belleville Senators and the Calgary Wranglers.

Aspirot started his professional career by signing with the AHL’s Belleville Senators ahead of the 2019-20 season. The Ottawa Senators signed the defenseman to an entry-level contract on April 13, 2020. After his entry-level deal expired, Ottawa did not issue a qualifying offer, leading him to sign with the Flames organization.

The extension provides the Boston Bruins with a reliable, cost-friendly option on the blue line for the next two seasons. Jonathan Aspirot will be 29 years old upon the completion of his new contract, and therefore will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2028.