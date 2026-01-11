Bruins Game 46: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins (24-19-2) are moving quickly through their five-game homestand, and this evening, the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-9) are in town.

The Bruins have won both games in the homestand and have scored 14 goals over those two games. Ten of those came yesterday against the New York Rangers; that was the Bruins’ first time hitting that mark in a single game since 1988.

Saturday’s ten-goal performance extended current point streaks for the Bruins. David Pastrnak had six assists on Saturday and has 14 points (4-10–14) over the last five games. Elias Lindholm has seven points (3-4–7), and Charlie McAvoy has six points (1-5–6) in the last five. Viktor Arvidsson (1-3–4), Marat Khusnutdinov (4-3–7), Casey Mittelstadt (1-2–3), and Pavel Zacha (3-2–5) all have active three-game point streaks.

Pittsburgh is 7-3-0 in its last ten games, and just snapped a six-game win streak on Saturday. The Penguins currently sit outside of the playoff picture by a point (they are in if you go by points percentage).

Tonight’s game marks the return of Justin Brazeau and Parker Wotherspoon to the TD Garden. Brazeau was dealt to Minnesota for a package that included Marat Khusnutdinov, and Wotherspoon signed a deal with the Penguins this summer. It is also Dorchester-native Kevin Hayes’ 800th career NHL game.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins will not hold a morning skate on Sunday. Instead, Marco Sturm will meet with the media ahead of the game to announce any lineup changes.

It is the second game in a back-to-back, so barring any unforeseen circumstances, it will be Joonas Korpisalo in the goal. Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday’s 10-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm departed the game early on Saturday. In the postgame, Marco Sturm announced that both skaters are “game-time decisions” for Sunday evening.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Henri Jokiharju – Nikita Zadorov

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (7-8-0, 3.42 GAA, .888 SV%)

Source: Expected (Swayman played on Saturday)

*Lines will be updated after Marco Sturm meets with the media

Expected Penguins Lines

Forwards

Tommy Novak – Sidney Crosby – Rickard Rakell

Evgeni Malkin – Ben Kindel – Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha – Kevin Hayes – Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar – Blake Lizotte – Noel Acciari

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak – Kris Letang

Ryan Shea – Jack St. Ivany

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Stuart Skinner (3-3-0, 2.56 GAA, .893 SV%)

Source: Expected (Silovs played on Saturday)

Special Teams

Boston’s power play (25.8%) went one-for-three on Saturday, connecting on a five-on-three. They have scored five goals on the man-advantage in the seven games after the holiday break. The power play ranks fourth in the league. However, the penalty kill (78.9%) went one-for-two, allowing one of the two Rangers goals while shorthanded. Boston’s penalty kill ranks 19th in the NHL.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh has the second-best power play in the league (29.1%). They have also scored five goals in the seven games post-holiday break. The Penguins are also strengthened by their tenth-ranked penalty kill (81.5%).

The Bruins have taken the most penalties in the NHL (229), and average 5.03 per 60 minutes. The Penguins have taken the fifth-least (143) for an average of 3.27 per 60.

Season Series

Sunday, January 11: Penguins @ Bruins

Tuesday, March 3: Penguins @ Bruins

Sunday, March 8: Bruins @ Penguins

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, January 13: Red Wings @ Bruins, 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins, 8:00 PM

Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars, 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

5:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Radio: Country 102.5