Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Hole in Olympic Ice, League Trade Talk

It’s a Boston Bruins (23-19-2) gameday, and they are taking on the injury-plagued New York Rangers (20-19-6) this afternoon at the TD Garden. Boston is 3-1-1 in their last five games and is looking to hold that number today against another Original Six squad.

Across the globe, there were some initial issues with the rink in Italy. Hockey at the Olympics kicks off in less than a month, and there have been some Italian-league games to test the rink out before the teams arrive. Around the NHL, trade talks continue to heat up as the Trade Deadline is less than two months away. Several teams are actively discussing a few names, including players with term, in trade chatter.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are hosting the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. It is the second of three meetings this season, and the final one at the TD Garden. ABC airs the game just after 1:00 PM. Marco Sturm will meet with the media ahead of warmups to announce the starting goaltender and any line changes.

Providence Bruins: There is some Bruins news out of the minor-league affiliate in Rhode Island. Providence Bruins captain Patrick Brown was named as a captain for the AHL All-Star Classic. Brown leads the P-Bruins in points (12-22–34) and is a plus-23 on the season.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): Hockey games in Milan will kick off on February 5, with the US Women’s Team playing against Czechia. But, hm, the rink still is not ready. Per Chris Johnston, the first Olympic test event was delayed due to a hole in the ice. Johnston followed with a tweet later in the night; he spoke to a player who called it a “little hole,” and said this is normal with brand-new ice.

TSN Insider Trading: As the second half of the season begins, trade talks ramp up. Per Darren Dreger, Nazem Kadri is happy to remain in Calgary, but would listen to an opportunity to join a contender. Pierre LeBrun added that Montreal could explore Blake Coleman as a trade fit.

Sportsnet: Another name on the trade market is Carolina’s Jesper Kotkaniemi. The 25-year-old center is in year four of eight on a contract that carries a $4.82 million cap hit. He has six points (2-4–6) in 25 games played this season, and the Hurricanes are actively listening to trade offers. Kotkaniemi was included in a trade proposal to the Los Angeles Kings for Phillip Danault and to the Vancouver Canucks for Quinn Hughes.

Forever Blueshirts: Today’s opponent, the New York Rangers, are not looking to go through a rebuild. However, their season is in disarray, and trade rumors have circulated. There have been rumors surrounding Artemi Panarin, but where the Rangers should look is Vincent Trocheck. The United States just named Trocheck, 32, to the Olympic Team; he has 26 points this season (11-15–26). He carries a $5.625 million cap hit until the 2028-29 season concludes.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks are welcoming Connor Bedard back to their lineup. Bedard suited up for Chicago’s game on Friday after missing 12 games due to a shoulder injury. Bedard, who is 20, has 44 points in 31 games played this season. He is 23 points shy of his career high (67) in points.

Sportsnet: A long winless streak has been snapped. The Winnipeg Jets picked up a 5-1 home win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night for their first win since December 13. The Jets had lost their previous 11 games (0-7-4). It was their longest skid since moving from Atlanta in 2011.