Bruins Game 45: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Rangers

It is another Boston Bruins (23-19-2) gameday, and it is an Original Six matinee with the New York Rangers (20-19-6) at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are on the first day of a back-to-back, and the second of their current five-game homestand. Both the Bruins and the Rangers played on Thursday night; Boston picked up a 4-1 win over Calgary, while New York lost to Buffalo 5-2.

David Pastrnak (3-5–8), Elias Lindholm (3-2–5), Viktor Arvidsson (1-4–5), and Charlie McAvoy (0-4–4) are all on four-game point streaks. Mason Lohrei (2-1–3) has three points in the last three games.

New York is without both star goalie Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox for today’s contest. Both players suffered injuries in the Rangers’ game against Utah on Monday.

The Bruins will wear white, as they hinted at on their social media channels on Friday. It is assumed, but not yet confirmed, that the Rangers will be in their Centennial sweaters.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins will not hold a morning skate on Saturday. Instead, Marco Sturm will meet with the media ahead of the game to announce any lineup changes.

Joonas Korpisalo started in goal on Thursday night and made 28 saves in the Bruins’ win. He also started in the Bruins’ lone meeting with the Rangers this season, which came at the end of November. It is undetermined which Bruins goaltender will start on Saturday afternoon.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (16-11-2, 2.91 GAA, .902 SV%)

Source: Expected

*Lines and goalie to be confirmed once Marco Sturm meets with media

Expected Rangers Lines

Forwards

Artemi Panarin – Mika Zibanejad – Will Cuylle

JT Miller – Vincent Trocheck – Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault – Noah Laba – Taylor Raddysh

Jonny Brodzinski – Sam Carrick – Matt Rempe

Defensemen

Vladislav Gavrikov – Braeden Schneider

Matthew Robinson – Will Borgen

Carson Soucy – Scott Morrow

Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano (The Athletic)

Starting Goalie

Jonathan Quick (3-7-2, 2.39 GAA, .911 SV%)

Source: Expected

Special Teams

The Bruins’ power play (25.6%) did not score on Thursday night, but still ranks fourth in the NHL. In their last four games, the Bruins have scored four goals on 11 man-advantage opportunities. The Bruins remain the league’s most penalized team, and their penalty kill ranks 18th (79.3%).

New York’s power play (21.6%) ranks 12th in the league. In their last four games, they have scored five times on 11 attempts. New York’s penalty kill (80.0%), led by former Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco, sits tied for 16th.

Season Series

Friday, November 28: @ BOS – NYR wins 6-2

Saturday, January 10: Rangers @ Bruins

Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers

Upcoming Schedule

Sunday, January 11: Penguins @ Bruins, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, January 13: Red Wings @ Bruins, 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins, 8:00 PM

Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars, 7:30 PM

How To Watch

1:00 PM

TV: ABC

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub