Boston Bruins
Bruins Game 45: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Rangers
It is another Boston Bruins (23-19-2) gameday, and it is an Original Six matinee with the New York Rangers (20-19-6) at the TD Garden.
The Bruins are on the first day of a back-to-back, and the second of their current five-game homestand. Both the Bruins and the Rangers played on Thursday night; Boston picked up a 4-1 win over Calgary, while New York lost to Buffalo 5-2.
David Pastrnak (3-5–8), Elias Lindholm (3-2–5), Viktor Arvidsson (1-4–5), and Charlie McAvoy (0-4–4) are all on four-game point streaks. Mason Lohrei (2-1–3) has three points in the last three games.
New York is without both star goalie Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox for today’s contest. Both players suffered injuries in the Rangers’ game against Utah on Monday.
The Bruins will wear white, as they hinted at on their social media channels on Friday. It is assumed, but not yet confirmed, that the Rangers will be in their Centennial sweaters.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins will not hold a morning skate on Saturday. Instead, Marco Sturm will meet with the media ahead of the game to announce any lineup changes.
Joonas Korpisalo started in goal on Thursday night and made 28 saves in the Bruins’ win. He also started in the Bruins’ lone meeting with the Rangers this season, which came at the end of November. It is undetermined which Bruins goaltender will start on Saturday afternoon.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
Source: Last game
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (16-11-2, 2.91 GAA, .902 SV%)
Source: Expected
*Lines and goalie to be confirmed once Marco Sturm meets with media
Expected Rangers Lines
Forwards
Artemi Panarin – Mika Zibanejad – Will Cuylle
JT Miller – Vincent Trocheck – Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault – Noah Laba – Taylor Raddysh
Jonny Brodzinski – Sam Carrick – Matt Rempe
Defensemen
Vladislav Gavrikov – Braeden Schneider
Matthew Robinson – Will Borgen
Carson Soucy – Scott Morrow
Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano (The Athletic)
Starting Goalie
Jonathan Quick (3-7-2, 2.39 GAA, .911 SV%)
Source: Expected
Special Teams
The Bruins’ power play (25.6%) did not score on Thursday night, but still ranks fourth in the NHL. In their last four games, the Bruins have scored four goals on 11 man-advantage opportunities. The Bruins remain the league’s most penalized team, and their penalty kill ranks 18th (79.3%).
New York’s power play (21.6%) ranks 12th in the league. In their last four games, they have scored five times on 11 attempts. New York’s penalty kill (80.0%), led by former Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco, sits tied for 16th.
Season Series
Friday, November 28: @ BOS – NYR wins 6-2
Saturday, January 10: Rangers @ Bruins
Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers
Upcoming Schedule
Sunday, January 11: Penguins @ Bruins, 5:00 PM
Tuesday, January 13: Red Wings @ Bruins, 7:30 PM
Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins, 8:00 PM
Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks, 8:00 PM
Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars, 7:30 PM
How To Watch
1:00 PM
TV: ABC
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rick W Murray
January 10, 2026 at 9:54 am
Both not very good teams Rangers lineup on paper looks better. Got to go with NY
Gringo
January 10, 2026 at 10:16 am
Rangers should be ashamed of themselves. Ton of talent there.