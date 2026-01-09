Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Senators Release Statement, League News

The Boston Bruins (23-19-2) took down the Calgary Flames (18-21-4) in the second and final meeting of the season. It was the first of a five-game homestand for Boston, and they started on the right track with two points against the Flames.

The Bruins played to their structure; they found success in a simple game. There were four goal scorers for the B’s. They also prevented the Flames from having power play time, and received a solid performance from backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Around the league, the Senators had to issue a statement after rumors ran rampant on social media. Steve Staios called those who started the rumors “the lowest forms of trolls and sick people who scour the internet.” Elsewhere in the NHL, the Devils’ coach had to answer questions about getting fired after the Devils fell for the third straight time. There was also a minor trade involving the Blackhawks and Sharks.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins benefitted off four different goal-scorers, and a bounce-back performance from Joonas Korpisalo as they skated to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

Marco Sturm challenged Joonas Korpisalo to have a “better” game. The Bruins’ goaltender answered with 28 saves in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Coupled with four different goal-scorers making it to the scoresheet, and the Bruins limiting the Flames’ power play from getting opportunities.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators placed Linus Ullmark on the non-roster list and signed goalie James Reimer to a professional tryout. Ullmark stepped away from the team on December 28 to tend to a private matter. Last night, the “lowest forms of trolls and sick people who scour the internet” spread rumors regarding players’ private lives.

Steve Staios and the Senators moved quickly to get a statement out and shut down the “completely fabricated and false stories.”

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Bruins were not the only black and gold team to win 4-1 last night. The Penguins took down the New Jersey Devils, 4-1, marking their sixth straight win. Evgeni Malkin is back from injury, and he made his comeback with a goal. However, he did so on the wing, in a position he told the media he would struggle with at first.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have lost their last three games, and are 3-6-1 in their last ten. Head coach Sheldon Keefe kept it simple when asked if he was worried about being fired: “That’s out of my hands. It’s not in my control.” New Jersey signed the former Leafs coach in May 2024 and he has since gone 64-53-9 with a playoff appearance. James Nichols dives into why Keefe should not be the scapegoat; he’s working with what he was given.

Sportsnet: Trent Frederic has been having a rough season in Edmonton, not one that either party wanted after his eight-year deal. However, on Thursday night, Trent Frederic impacted the game without tallying a point. With the Oilers down 3-1, Trent Frederic (6’3”, 221 lbs.) picked a fight with Winnipeg’s Logan Stanley (6’7”, 231 lbs.). Frederic landed a few solid punches, but Stanley got the takedown. Despite the lost fight, the Oilers rattled off three unanswered goals to beat the Jets 4-3.

San Jose Hockey Now: A minor trade was completed on Friday, as Laurent Brossoit is now a member of the San Jose Sharks. He has not seen NHL action since the 2023-24 season; multiple surgeries kept him out of the 2024-25 season. Brossoit made a return in December with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) and posted a .901 save percentage through six games. San Jose also acquired 22-year-old defenseman Nolan Allen and a seventh-round pick.

Chicago Hockey Now: On the other end of that trade, the Chicago Blackhawks received defenseman Ryan Ellis, 21-year-old defenseman Jake Furlong, and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick. Ryan Ellis has not played since the 2021-22 season, he offers the young Blackhawks roster some salary cap relief. Furlong was in his second year with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), where he had ten points in 78 games.