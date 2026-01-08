Bruins Game 44: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins (22-19-2) have completed their five-game road trip and will now open a five-game homestand. The Calgary Flames (18-21-4) are tonight’s opponent, and they enter Boston on a three-game losing streak.

Boston went 2-2-1 on their five game road trip. They found themselves in the win column after games in Edmonton and Vancouver, but struggled to close out the trip in Seattle.

David Pastrnak, after spending some time on the third line, will move back up to the first line to start tonight’s contest. Pastrnak has seven points (4-3–7) in the last three games. His multi-goal game on Tuesday was the 76th of his career, tying him with Cam Neely for the most in Bruins history.

Alex Steeves (0-3–3) is also on a three-game point streak. This point streak is the first of his career.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins held a morning skate at the TD Garden, closing the doors to the public as they returned from the West Coast.

Marco Sturm took to the line blender ahead of tonight’s game. David Pastrnak, who returned to the first line against the Kraken on Tuesday, will remain there. However, he will be joined by Marat Khusnutdinov. Morgan Geekie will play alongside Fraser Minten and Alex Steeves on the third line. Geekie is looking for his first goal since December 20.

Joonas Korpisalo will get the start in goal for Boston; tonight marks his first appearance since December 27 in Buffalo.

“We want to win a hockey game,” Marco Sturm said after practice on Thursday. “A lot of times, I feel like ‘okay, who gives me the best opportunity,’ and lately, it’s been [Swayman] a lot. So, today, we got to rely on [Korpisalo]. He’s been okay, too, but hopefully he’s going to be better tonight.”

Hampus Lindholm skated this morning; however, Marco Sturm said that he will be out this week. He is eligible to return for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, but Sturm said the doctors will factor into the decision to let Lindholm play.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Source: Scott McLaughlin (WEEI)

Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (6-8-0, 3.60 GAA, .882 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Flames Lines

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau – Nazem Kadri – Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman – Mikael Backlund – Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich – Connor Zary – Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg – Morgan Frost – William Stromgren

Defensemen

Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Devin Cooley (4-4-2, 2.40 GAA, .914 SV%)

Source: Expected (Wolf played last night)

Special Teams

Boston’s power play (26.0%) connected once on Tuesday night and still ranks fourth in the NHL. On the other hand, Boston’s penalty kill allowed three goals on Tuesday; they slip to 79.0% on the year and now rank 18th.

The penalties have been an issue for Boston, though. The Bruins rank first in penalty minutes (605), penalties taken (220), and times shorthanded (167). Since December 1, the Bruins’ penalty kill has a 72.1% rate, ranking them 29th in the league in that time.

The Bruins go from playing the league’s worst penalty kill to playing the league’s worst power play. Calgary’s power play (14.1%) ranks at the bottom of the league; they have scored 19 goals on 135 opportunities. However, the Flames have found strength in their penalty kill (81.5%), which ranks tied for tenth.

Season Series

Monday, December 29: @CGY – Flames win 2-1 (OT)

Thursday, January 8: Flames @ Bruins

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, January 10: Rangers @ Bruins, 1:00 PM

Sunday, January 11: Penguins @ Bruins, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, January 13: Red Wings @ Bruins, 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins, 8:00 PM

Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks, 8:00 PM

How To Watch

7:00 PM

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub