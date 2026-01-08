Bruins Dominate Flames, Win First Game of Homestand

BOSTON – Four different goal-scorers and a bounce-back performance from Joonas Korpisalo lifted the Boston Bruins (23-19-2) to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames (18-21-4) on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

The Bruins limited Calgary to two power play opportunities, totaling just 2:27. Entering the game, Boston took an average of 5.11 penalties per game.

Sean Kuraly (4), Elias Lindholm (8), Mason Lohrei (4), and Casey Mittelstadt (10) picked up the goals on Thursday night. Lindholm now has five points (3-2–5) in the last four games. Assisting on Lindholm’s goal was David Pastrnak, who has eight points (5-3–8) over that span.

For a team that just returned from a five-game western road trip, the Bruins pounced early.

For the 21st time this season, Boston scored first. Charlie McAvoy played a two-line pass to Tanner Jeannot to launch a Bruins’ breakout. Jeannot played the puck back to Sean Kuraly, who beat Dustin Wolf up high to break the ice at the TD Garden. Kuraly’s eighth of the season was his first goal since December 11.

A few minutes later, the Bruins capitalized again, and it was the new-look first line. Marat Khusnutdinov spun a pass back to David Pastrnak. Pastrnak saw Elias Lindholm across the ice, unmarked, and set him up for a one-timer. Lindholm’s goal gave the Bruins a 2-0 cushion into the first intermission.

The Bruins, who have taken the league’s most penalties, went the first 20 minutes without a penalty.

In the second period, the Bruins got the night’s first power play. It only lasted 26 seconds, though. Charlie McAvoy took an interference minor that cancelled out the Bruins’ man-advantage.

It took the scoring a while to get going in the middle frame. At the 14:02 mark of the period, Mason Lohrei got Adam Klapka to bite on a fake shot. Lohrei deked around the Flames forward and fired a shot to beat Dustin Wolf.

Boston continued the onslaught in the second period. Casey Mittelstadt ripped a shot off the post on a feed from Pavel Zacha. Mittelstadt collected his rebound and crashed towards the net front. He lifted the rebound past Wolf to extend the Bruins’ lead to 4-0.

Calgary got on the board late in the second period with a goal from Connor Zary.

Joonas Korpisalo steadied the Bruins with a number of crucial stops, including robbing both Matt Coronato and Mikael Backlund in the second period. He made 28 saves on Thursday night and recorded his first win since December 11.

Boston took a three-goal lead into the second intermission. The Bruins led the Flames in shots (22-16), hits (20-16), and faceoffs (22 of 36) through the first 40 minutes.

Neither team scored in the third period as the Bruins preserved their 4-1 lead.

Calgary had one power play chance in the third period; Jonathan Aspirot took a tripping minor. However, Korpisalo made two timely saves, and Charlie McAvoy laid out for a blocked shot to prevent the Flames from cashing in on the man-advantage.

The Bruins also had a power play opportunity in the third period, but failed to capitalize. They only steered one shot on Dustin Wolf during their two-minute advantage.

Calgary had a much stronger third period; they led shots 13-7 and hits 11-3. Still, Joonas Korpisalo had an answer for all 13 Flames shots and kept this game out of reach.

The Bruins overcame last week’s loss against the Flames by returning home and picking up two points. Boston is now 3-1-1 in their last five games and appears to be stabilizing after a six-game skid in late December.

The five-game homestand continues on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins will host the New York Rangers (20-19-6), who are without goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox.