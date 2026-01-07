Daily Bean: Bruins Lose, Jeannot and Jokiharju Back; Marchand Antics Again

The Bruins (22-19-2) dropped the final game of their five-game road trip in Seattle last night, falling to the Kraken (20-14-7), 7-4.

The Bruins ran into some of the same problems on Tuesday night, the same ones that have caused losses recently. Penalty trouble, a second period breakdown, and seven Kraken goals were too much for the Bruins to overcome.

Around the league, Brad Marchand is torturing the Maple Leafs again, but he did not play the whole game. The Blue Jackets scooped up a 25-year-old defenseman whom the Flyers recently traded. The New York Rangers are now without their star netminder, and there was a blowout on Tuesday night, which immediately puts a general manager on the hot seat.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins were in Seattle last night and welcomed Tanner Jeannot and Henri Jokiharju back to the lineup. However, their returns were not accompanied by two points. The Bruins fell 7-4 at the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night.

Boston Hockey Now: Penalty trouble and a second period collapse factored in the Bruins’ loss last night. It is a quick turnaround for the Bruins, though, as they face Calgary on Thursday night.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

TSN: The B’s former captain, Brad Marchand, is at his antics again. This time, he said, “It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go.” Throughout his long NHL career, Marchand has not lost to Toronto in a playoff series and has factored into many game seven wins against the Leafs. He also included that it was “unfortunate that the fans ran Marner out of town.”

Florida Hockey Now: Marchand was pulled from the Panthers’ game on Tuesday. He took a few hits towards the end of the second period and did not play in the third. Panthers’ head coach Paul Maurice called it a “coach’s decision” and said he did it out of precaution.

New Jersey Hockey Now: After a 9-0 defeat to the New York Islanders last night, questions have arisen about the future of Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald. At the beginning of the season, he scoffed at a reporter’s question about any holes on the team. Now, the Devils are looking at a 6-12-1 record in their last 19 games. Is he the right guy to be steering the ship?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: On Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins waived Egor Zamula so they could terminate his contract. He cleared waivers on Tuesday, and his $1.7 million contract was terminated. Shortly after clearing waivers, Zamula signed a one-year, $1 million (prorated) deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers are going through some injury troubles. First, it was their starting goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, who went down during Monday night’s loss to Utah. The Rangers placed Shesterkin on the injured reserve on Tuesday. Also injured is Adam Fox, who the Rangers put on LTIR – he returns to the injury list after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury.

Sportsnet: Oilers’ forward Andrew Mangiapane has been involved in some trade talks recently. With that, the Oilers kept him out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. He was not the only one, though. The Oilers also scratched Trent Frederic; he is in the first of an eight-season deal with Edmonton and has totaled three points throughout the season.

Daily Faceoff: In 2026 Draft news, top prospect Tynan Lawrence will be moving away from the USHL to join the Boston University Terriers. Lawrence, who is 17 years old, was ranked the top prospect in The Athletic’s ($) prospect rankings in early December. In 13 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Lawrence has 17 points (10-7–17). He missed the beginning of the season with an injury after winning the championship and playoff MVP last year.