Bruins Game 43: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Kraken

The Boston Bruins (22-18-2) are closing out their five-game road trip in Seattle, Washington, tonight. They will take on the red-hot Seattle Kraken (19-14-7), who have won seven of their last eight. It will be a late game for fans on the East Coast, with puck drop slated for just after 10:00 PM ET. It is the first meeting of the season series, with the second game to come nine days later at the TD Garden.

The Bruins have won their last two contests and have rebounded from their six-game losing skid. Boston picked up two points on Wednesday in Edmonton, then followed up with an overtime win on Saturday.

Tonight marks the last time that Boston will have a game that starts later than 8:00 PM ET this season.

Seattle picked up a 5-1 win in Calgary last night, then traveled back to Washington for tonight’s home game. The Kraken are 9-7-4 at home this season, and the Bruins are 10-10-1 on the road.

All time, the Bruins are 4-3-1 against the Kraken, and 2-1-1 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle will be wearing their black, “glow in the dark,” alternate jerseys that were released in September.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate in Seattle today. Marco Sturm will announce lineup changes ahead an hour before the 10:00 PM puck drop.

However, the Boston Bruins will be without Hampus Lindholm tonight. After practice on Monday, Sturm announced that he was hurt and plans to see doctors back in Boston for further evaluation. The Bruins are 2-6-0 this season without Hampus Lindholm in the lineup.

Henri Jokiharju is expected to return to the lineup tonight, pending his activation off the injured reserve. Jokiharju has not played since November 28 and has missed 16 games. This season, he has six assists and is a minus-five.

After practice on Monday, Jokiharju stated that he was feeling “good” and that he “is really happy to be back with the team.”

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Alex Steeves – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov – Fraser Minten – David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Jonathan Aspirot – Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (16-10-2, 2.80 GAA, .906 SV%)

Source: Expected

*Lines and Starting Goalie to be updated

Expected Kraken Lines

Forwards

Kaapo Kakko – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen – Chandler Stephenson – Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton – Shane Wright – Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton – Ben Meyers – Jacob Melanson

Defensemen

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren – Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans – Jamie Oleksiak

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Joey Daccord (11-9-5, 2.77 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Expected (Grubauer played last night)

*Lines and Starting Goalie to be updated

Special Teams

Boston boasts the fourth-best power play in the NHL (25.8%). The Bruins’ power play went two-for-three on Saturday night, and the B’s have scored 32 power play goals on the season. On the other hand, the Bruins’ penalty kill (80.4%) ranks 17th. The Bruins have taken 11 penalties over their last two games, and have killed off ten of them.

Seattle has the league’s 32nd-ranked penalty kill (70.5%). The Kraken have conceded 33 goals while shorthanded; however, they have only been shorthanded 112 times (Boston leads the league at 163). The Kraken power play ranks 12th in the league (20.9%). They have scored 24 times on 115 chances this season.

Season Series

Tuesday, January 6: Bruins @ Kraken, 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins, 7:00 PM ET

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, January 8: Flames @ Bruins, 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 10: Rangers @ Bruins, 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 11: Penguins @ Bruins, 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 13: Red Wings @ Bruins, 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins, 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch

10:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub