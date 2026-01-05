Daily Bean: Bruins Affiliate Check-In, WJC Championship Today, Beecher Suspended

The Boston Bruins (22-18-2) were off on Sunday, but are back on the practice ice on Monday as they wrap up their five-game road trip in Seattle. It will be a busy week for Boston, as the team has seven games in the next 12 days.

The Bruins’ minor league affiliates were in on the ice over the weekend. Providence went 2-0, while Maine went 1-2, but the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday. Providence has continued to have an excellent season, only losing seven of its 30 games to this point.

Around the league, two players – including a former Bruin – were suspended on Sunday. The league’s best team lost its third game of the season last night, snapping its 10-game win streak. However, they received unfortunate injury news after the loss; they were not the only team with injury news on Sunday.

Today is the final day of the World Junior Championships in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. Neither the United States nor Canada will partake in the championship game, giving the fans an all-European matchup on Monday night.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins had the day off yesterday, as the team traveled to Seattle. They will be back on the ice for practice at 3:00 PM ET from the Climate Pledge Arena in downtown Seattle.

After the Kraken game, the Bruins come home for yet another five-game homestand.

The Providence Bruins’ (23-6-1) wagon has continued to roll on. Providence picked up a 4-1 win in Hartford and followed it up with a 3-1 performance in Rhode Island on Sunday. The P-Bruins are second in the division and third in the AHL, only behind the Grand Rapids Griffins (DET) and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT).

The ECHL is back from strike! The Maine Mariners (12-10-5) have had four games since New Year’s Eve, and three this weekend. The Adirondack Thunder (NJD) had Maine’s number this week, winning three straight games: Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. However, it was Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland where the Mariners got back to form. Maine defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions (MTL) 6-2 to get out of their three-game rut.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The NHL’s Department of Player Safety was busy on Sunday. They handed out two one-game suspensions, and both were for an unsuspecting punch. First, Flames forward Johnny Beecher was suspended for a game. Beecher punched Nashville’s Michael McCarron while the referees were holding them back. Also, Jets defenseman Logan Stanley has been suspended for one game. His punch was thrown at Ottawa’s captain, Brady Tkachuk.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche’s 10-game win streak came to a close last night; the Avalanche picked up its third regulation loss of the season. From the game, however, was the bad news that Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog will miss some time after crashing into a net. He has not missed a game since returning to the lineup during the first round last season.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks announced a contract extension for Alexander Wennberg. In his second year with the Sharks, the 31-year-old forward has 7-19–26 with a (-12) rating. He has averaged 20:34 of ice time with the Sharks this season, the most out of a forward not named Macklin Celebrini.

Toronto Hockey Now: Toronto received unfortunate news on Sunday; per David Pagnotta, Chris Tanev may be out for the remainder of the regular season. Tanev, 36, is meeting with a surgeon this week and could be out until late-April/early-May if they opt to go with the surgery route. Tanev has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, only skating in 11 games.

Daily Faceoff: World Juniors wrapped up semifinal action on Sunday. In the first game of the day, Sweden took down rival Finland, 4-3, in a shootout. Steven Ellis recaps the game, including the top standouts, as Sweden moves on to the championship game.

Daily Faceoff: In the second semifinal, Czechia got revenge on Canada and eliminated them for the third straight season. The final score was 6-4, and Steven Ellis breaks down the game and highlights the top performers.

The final day of World Juniors kicks off at 1:00 PM ET today, and both of today’s games are on the NHL Network:

4:30 PM: Finland vs. Canada – Third-place game

8:30 PM: Czechia vs. Sweden – Championship game