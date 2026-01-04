Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Minten Lives out Dream, League News

The Boston Bruins (22-18-2) got even with the Vancouver Canucks last night, taking them down in overtime after losing in a shootout two weeks ago. Boston is off today as the team travels to Seattle. They will return to the ice for a practice on Monday before their game on Tuesday.

For the Bruins, it was a lot of the same as Wednesday night’s win over Edmonton. The Bruins were lifted by their power play, penalty kill, and goaltending. However, the biggest jolt came from a 21-year-old from Vancouver, BC.

A 10-game win streak is rare, and the highest of the season; two teams are in the process of it. One team, in the Atlantic Division, just lost its streak, and one just won its tenth straight. The Penguins suspended a newly acquired defenseman, and the Vancouver Canucks have offered one of their trade chips a contract extension. Also, the USA-less World Juniors return for the semi-finals today, starting at 4:30 PM.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins picked up their second straight win on Saturday night. The black and gold have bounced back from their six-game losing streak with two victories. Jeremy Swayman made 31 stops to pick up his second straight win, and the Bruins were boosted by their special teams performance. Two Bruins goals came on the power play, and the penalty kill stopped five of six attempts.

Fraser Minten lived out a childhood dream in the Bruins’ win. He scored twice, including the overtime winner, in front of a personal crowd of 50-100, in the arena where he grew up going to games as a fan. For Minten, it was a day full of media, but it was all worth it with his impact on the game.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche have made it 10 wins in a row with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes. Colorado improves to 31-2-7, with 69 points; they are on pace to break the 135-point record that the Boston Bruins set in 2022-23. The Avalanche and Hurricanes wore throwback jerseys that revived an old Adams Division matchup.

NHL.com: The Buffalo Sabres rolled into Columbus on a 10-game win streak. That did not last, however, as the Blue Jackets took them down by a score of 5-1. Buffalo now sits at 21-15-4, and is just outside of the playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins and Flyers made a minor league trade this week; Pittsburgh acquired 25-year-old defenseman Egor Zamula. He was supposed to report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), but he did not. Therefore, the Penguins suspended Zamula.

Sportsnet “Saturday Headlines”: Last night’s opponent, the Vancouver Canucks, has offered Kiefer Sherwood a new contract extension. There is still a “sizeable gap” between the two parties, per Elliotte Friedman. Sherwood’s name has been in trade rumors, and the Bruins have reportedly checked in on the Canucks’ forward.

Although the Olympic rosters are set, teams have a list of reserve players that they can call on in the case of an injury. Per Friedman, no player on either team opted out of the required testing.

Daily Faceoff: It was a day off at the World Junior Championships on Saturday; four teams remain in the tournament as the semifinals approach. NHL prospects flood the rosters of World Junior teams, but there are also names that fans will hear this summer if they tune into the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Steven Ellis of the Daily Faceoff takes a look at the top-10 draft-eligible standouts from the tournament.

World Juniors action returns today at 4:30 PM, with both games on the NHL Network.

4:30 PM: Sweden vs. Finland – Semifinal

8:30 PM: Canada vs. Czechia – Semifinal