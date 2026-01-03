Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, USA Out of WJC, Olympic Snubs

The Bruins (21-18-2) are in Vancouver tonight for their final meeting against the Canucks (16-20-3) in the regular season. Vancouver won the first meeting, just two weeks ago, in Boston.

Since the 5-4 Canucks win, both teams have gone 1-3-1; Vancouver sits in the basement of the Pacific Division with 36 points. The Canucks are also one of four teams in the league with a record that is below .500.

The USA U20’s time at the World Junior Championships has concluded. The two Bruins’ prospects on the team contributed in every game, including last night. Also in Bruins news, Frank Seravalli says that the Bruins need “more heft,” and suggests a top-six forward could be moved if the Bruins can find value.

Around the league, the New York Rangers dominated the Winter Classic on Friday night. A Mika Zibanejad hat trick led them, but for the Florida Panthers, the attention turns to the injury that an Olympic defenseman sustained. The Olympics, with the roster reveal on Friday, have been a popular topic. In Toronto, a forward for the US team has finally found his game this season. With the roster reveal comes those who were snubbed, and it’s a pretty solid list that features a top-ten scorer.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are entering the back half of their season with a game in Vancouver tonight. The Bruins, who won their last game on Wednesday, are looking to continue that performance in the Pacific Northwest. Boston got goals from both sides of the puck, coupled with a strong penalty kill, and “outstanding” goaltending.

The Bruins have 16 games from now until the Olympic break.

Team USA lost last night, but Will Zellers (5-3–8) and James Hagens (2-5–7) were on the scoresheet (surprised?). The two of them skated on the first line together, and both assisted on the game-tying goal in the third. Zellers and Hagens tallied a point in every tournament game and were the leading point scorers for the USA.

With the loss, the World Junior Championship wrapped up for the United States’ U20 team. It is the first time since 2023 that the USA did not win the gold medal.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Insider Notebook: In Tuesday’s episode of Insider Notebook, Frank Seravalli speaks about the Boston Bruins. “I think you need more Pavel Zacha, not less,” Seravalli said. “Maybe the guy that you try and move is Casey Mittelstadt. The question would be, though, what can you find from him in terms of a value proposition?” The insider would add that the Bruins need “more heft” up front.

TSN: The United States revealed its 25-man roster for the Olympics on Friday morning. Two players made the Four Nations, but did not make it to the Olympics, and three new rostered members will join the USA for the Milan games. However, with the roster come those who should have made it, but did not. Players like Jason Robertson (24-24–48), who is sixth in the league in goals scored, did not make it to the team.

Florida Hockey Now: The Winter Classic was last night, and the Rangers skated to a 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers. Unfortunately, for the Panthers, Seth Jones skated in three shifts. A deflected puck struck him in the side of the neck; he logged only 3:00 of ice time at the Winter Classic. On Friday, the United States named Jones to its Olympic team.

Toronto Hockey Now: Auston Matthews has found his form. The Maple Leaf picked up his first hat trick in almost two years and had a four-point night on New Year’s Day. He has eight points in his last three games, and three of those are on the Leafs’ new power play. He was named to the United States’ Olympic team with the first six skaters over the summer.

Colorado Hockey Now: For those who miss the days of the Adams Division, the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are once again turning back the clocks tonight. Despite leaving almost 30 years ago, the Avalanche will be in their blue Quebec Nordiques uniforms, and the Hurricanes are in white Hartford Whalers jerseys.

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks, tonight’s opponent, signed Linus Karlsson to a two-year contract extension. Karlsson has 12-10–22 in 63 career NHL games, with nine of those goals coming this season. He had three points in the Canucks’ shootout win over the Bruins.

Daily Faceoff: World Juniors wrapped up the first day of the playoff rounds on Friday. Steven Ellis takes a look at the best performers from the four quarterfinal games.

The World Juniors return tomorrow for the semifinals and on Monday for the medal games.