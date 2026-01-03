Bruins’ Prospects Lose, But Show Out at World Juniors

Good things do have to come to an end; for Bruins fans, Team USA’s time at the World Juniors has concluded.

On Friday night, the United States (3-0-0-1) faced off with Team Finland (2-0-1-1) for their first game of the playoff round. Team USA was the second seed from Group A, and Finland finished third in Group B.

The game went to overtime, and Finland came out with the 4-3 win, thanks to an overtime winner from Arttu Valila (2026 draft-eligible).

Bruins’ prospects James Hagens (BC) and Will Zellers (North Dakota) were on a line together for the third period of the USA’s 6-3 loss against Sweden. On Friday night, head coach Bob Motzko kept the two Bruins’ prospects together on the first line.

Halfway through, the game was tied 1–1. The United States was on the power play, and James Hagens was on the ice. Hagens turned the puck to Cole Hutson (WSH), who delivered a cross-ice feed that gave the United States a lead.

Finland took a 3-2 lead and held onto it late in the third period. Four Finnish skaters swarmed Will Zellers as he entered the offensive zone with a chance to tie the game. He did not get a shot off, but James Hagens collected the puck as Zellers was knocked down and found Ryker Lee (NSH) net-front to tie the game.

Both Bruins’ prospects were credited with an assist on Lee’s tying goal, and would help send the game to an extra period.

Overtime only needed 4:38 before Arttu Valila’s winner. James Hagens would play in 58 seconds of overtime. His second shift would have him on the ice for the game-winner. However, the USA’s leading scorer did not see the ice once in overtime.

The United States’ run at the World Juniors has come to an end after the first playoff round. This time, the United States will leave without a gold medal. It is the first time since the 2023 tournament that the USA has not won gold.

Hagens finished the tournament with two goals on 16 shots. He added five assists for seven points and would finish with a plus-two rating. Zellers would lead the United States with five goals (one PPG) and eight points. He had the game-winning goal in all three of Team USA’s wins. Zellers steered 17 shots on goal in the tournament.

Overall, it was an excellent showing for the Bruins’ prospects at the World Juniors.

Although Czechia’s head coach, Patrik Augusta, spoke about making changes to the lineup as the quarterfinal approached, it did not mean Vashek Blanar entered the lineup. The aforementioned change came with Czechia’s 13th forward.

Meanwhile, Czechia defeated Switzerland 6-2 in the first round. They have advanced to the semifinals, securing at least two more games in the tournament. The Czechs will play Canada at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday. A win advances them to the gold-medal game, and a loss brings them to the bronze-medal match, both on Sunday.

