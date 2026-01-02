Three Bruins Named to Olympic Teams on Friday

The Boston Bruins are going to have even more representation at the Olympic Games in Milan. It is the first time that the NHL will send players since Sochi hosted the games in 2014, and for the Bruins players named, it will be their first time at the Olympics.

Over the summer, all 12 teams participating in the Olympics named six players to their roster. That included three Bruins: Charlie McAvoy was named to Team USA, and David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha were named to Team Czechia.

On Friday, the United States took to the Today Show to reveal its roster. Finland and Sweden also released their rosters on Friday, and three Bruins were involved in the day’s announcements.

Jeremy Swayman, Team United States

The Anchorage, Alaska native will represent the United States as one of the three goaltenders named to the roster. Swayman, 27, has gone 15-10-2 this season with a 2.84 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Swayman was with the United States at the Four Nations Faceoff last February; he did not play. In May, though, he helped the USA win gold at the World Championships. It was the USA’s first win since 1933. Swayman also played for the USA at the 2022 World Championships and won bronze at the 2018 World Junior Championships.

The goaltending room did not change from the Four Nations Faceoff. Swayman will join Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger as the goaltenders for the red, white, and blue.

The United States’ Olympics roster can be found here.

Henri Jokiharju, Team Finland

The 26-year-old defenseman was named to Team Finland on Friday morning. He will be the only Boston Bruin representing the Finnish team. Hailing from Oulu, Finland, the Bruins acquired Henri Jokiharju at the 2025 Trade Deadline and extended him to a three-year contract over the summer. This season, he has six assists in 25 games; he has missed the last 14 with an injury.

Jokiharju represented Finland last year at the Four Nations. He scored his only goal of the tournament against the United States. He played in two World Junior Championships and won a gold medal in 2019; he went on to win another gold medal with Finland at the 2019 World Championships.

The most significant addition to the Finnish blue line is Miro Heiskanen; he missed the Four Nations Faceoff with an injury. They will also welcome Mikko Lehtonen, who plays for the ZSC Lions in Switzerland.

Finland’s roster for the Olympics can be found here.

Elias Lindholm, Team Sweden

Elias Lindholm is no stranger to the Tre Kronor. He has represented Sweden at four World Championships, two World Junior Championships, and the Four Nations Faceoff. He did not tally a point at Four Nations, but then posted 8-6–14 at the World Championships in May.

Hailing from Boden, Sweden, Lindholm joined the Bruins on a seven-year contract in the summer of 2024. This season, he has six goals, 19 assists, and 13 points on the power play. He scored and assisted in the Bruins’ 6-2 win on Wednesday night. Lindholm is the only Bruin to make it to Team Sweden.

Lindholm played in a different role for Sweden at the Four Nations; he was a bottom-six mainstay. He centered the fourth line with Viktor Arvidsson and Gustav Nyquist on his wings. Neither Arvidsson nor Nyquist made the 2026 Olympic team.

Team Sweden’s 25-man roster can be found here.

The men’s hockey tournament will start on February 11 in Milan. Finland and Sweden will take part in the first day of games; the United States and Canada will begin on February 12.