Daily Bean: Bruins Named to Olympics; World Juniors, Winter Classic Tonight

The Bruins (21-18-2) will practice in Vancouver today and play tomorrow at 10:00 PM ET. Saturday night will be the second and final meeting between the two teams that faced off for the 2011 Stanley Cup Final; Vancouver took the meeting in Boston, by way of a shootout, but handed the Bruins their second loss in a six-game losing streak.

The day has been, and will continue to be, filled with international hockey news and play. Earlier this morning, three nations announced who will be suiting up at the 2026 Olympic Games. Then, the afternoon kicks off a five-game day at the World Juniors in Minnesota.

The Winter Classic is on tonight, and it comes, for the first time, from Miami, Florida. The NHL has a plan in place to keep the ice cool, and the retractable roof will be open ahead of the game later. The Bruins are in Tampa, FL, on February 1 for another outdoor game in Florida.

Boston Bruins

On Friday morning, three national teams announced their rosters for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. Three Bruins, one on each team, were named, joining the three (McAvoy, Pastrnak, Zacha) who were named in the summer.

Jeremy Swayman (USA), Elias Lindholm (Sweden), and Henri Jokiharju (Finland) will represent their home countries at the Olympics. All three of them played in the Four Nations Faceoff last February.

The men’s tournament begins on February 11, then the United States and Canada will open on February 12.

After a day off on Thursday, the World Juniors will resume today. The relegation game will open the slate of games, and then four quarterfinal matchups will fill the remainder of the day. The United States, highlighted by two Bruins prospects, drew Finland in the first round. The game will come from St. Paul, MN, at 6:00 PM ET on the NHL Network.

Will Zellers led the United States through the group stage with five goals and seven points.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

NHL.com: The United States announced the roster that it will be taking to the 2026 Winter Olympics. Two Bruins, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, made the final cut and will make their first Olympic appearance together. Seth Jones, Clayton Keller, and Tage Thompson have been added to the roster. However, from the Four Nations Faceoff, Adam Fox and Chris Kreider are not on the team.

NHL.com: Finland’s roster was also revealed on Friday morning. The 25-man roster features one non-NHLer, Mikko Lehtonen (ZSC Lions, Switzerland), and welcomes back Miro Heiskanen to the blue line. Aleksander Barkov, who is out for the regular season, will not be playing for Finland in February.

NHL.com: Sweden’s roster features a few changes when compared to the Four Nations Faceoff. Team Sweden named Gabriel Landeskog, Pontus Holmberg, Philip Broberg, and Jesper Wallstedt to its roster. Although with the changes, Viktor Arvidsson was held off the roster, as were Gustav Nyquist, Mattias Ekholm, and Linus Ullmark.

Florida Hockey Now: The Winter Classic is on tonight at 8:00 PM ET, and it will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Both the Rangers and Panthers took the ice for practice on Thursday. The ballpark does have a retractable roof, which will be opened ahead of the game; the forecast is calling for temperatures in the 50s.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Billerica’s own Tom Fitzgerald has been on the hot seat, according to Devils fans. James Nichols, in a conversation with a former NHL assistant GM, dove into what Fitzgerald’s tenure has looked like. There is context behind the Devils’ struggles; injuries have limited the team. Fitzgerald has maintained solid relationships throughout his construction of the Devils, and when compared to others, the former executive said he has done a “fairly decent job.”

Daily Faceoff: Will Zellers has been dominating the World Juniors. Steven Ellis looks at the performance from the Minnesota-native and how playing at North Dakota has helped him improve on his already ferocious shot. Although he led the USHL in scoring last year (44 goals), Zellers still credited the improvements from the college game.

World Juniors action kicks off at 12:30 PM ET today, and three of the five games today are on the NHL Network:

12:30 PM: Germany vs. Denmark (ESPN+) – Relegation game

2:00 PM: Sweden vs. Latvia (NHLN) – Quarterfinal

4:30 PM: Czechia vs. Switzerland (ESPN+) – Quarterfinal

6:00 PM: United States vs. Finland (NHLN) – Quarterfinal

8:30 PM: Canada vs. Slovakia (NHLN) – Quarterfinal