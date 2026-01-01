Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Canada Roster Revealed, Trade News

Happy New Year! The Boston Bruins (21-18-2) celebrated the holiday last night with a 6-2 win in Edmonton (20-15-6).

Morgan Geekie recorded his 200th career point, and Jeremy Swayman won his 15th game of the season. The prospects, like James Hagens and Will Zellers, also continued their point production at the World Juniors.

Around the league, Olympic rosters are starting to unfold. Team Canada revealed their roster on Friday afternoon, and there are reports about who has and has not made the United States roster. There was a minor-league trade between the Pennsylvania teams, and the World Juniors closed out their group stage of the tournament.

Boston Bruins

Boston snapped their six-game losing streak last night, as the clock struck midnight, to ring in the New Year. The Bruins snapped a losing streak that started on December 18, and did so against the team that started the skid.

The Bruins connected last night; they had six goals from five different scorers, they won the special teams battle, and they won the goaltending matchup. Before the game, Marco Sturm said that the Bruins could win this game and cited the first six-game losing streak that the Bruins had this year.

The Bruins’ prospects rounded out the World Juniors group stage. Will Zellers would go on to lead the United States in points, and James Hagens added five of his own. The United States will play Finland on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

TSN: Team Canada revealed their roster for the 2026 Olympics on Wednesday afternoon. Brad Marchand, former Bruins captain, will make his first Olympic appearance after being named to the roster. Also named to the roster for his first time was 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini.

ESPN: Seth Jones was one of three new players named to the United States’ Olympic team, per Emily Kaplan. Clayton Keller and Tage Thompson are also on the team per Kaplan’s report. Neither of the three played on the US team at the Four Nations. Team USA will reveal its roster on Friday morning at approximately 8:25 AM ET on the Today Show.

The Athletic: Adam Fox will not be on the United States Olympic team, also per Emily Kaplan. With the report of Jonas making the team, there had to be a defenseman omitted from the USA’s Four Nations roster. Vincent Mercogliano looks at why that decision would be a mistake for the United States.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Egor Zamula on Friday in a minor league trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers waived the 25-year-old defenseman on December 19. With the trade, Zamula will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), but the Penguins added more depth to their left side of defense.

Philly Hockey Now: On the other side of that trade, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired forward Philip Tomasino from Pittsburgh. Tomasino was sent to the AHL while in Pittsburgh, so upon arrival, he will report to Lehigh Valley. Tomasino, 24, has played in 218 NHL games throughout his career; he has 95 total points.

Daily Faceoff: World Juniors wrapped up day six of tournament action on Friday. Steven Ellis takes a look at the best performers from the four games that wrapped up the group stage.

There is no World Juniors action on Thursday; the playoffs will begin on Friday.