Boston Bruins
Breaking Apart the Bruins Win in Edmonton
The Boston Bruins (21-18-2) snapped their six-game losing streak on Wednesday night. Boston earned a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers (20-15-6), and can attribute it to strong goaltending, winning the special teams battle, and goal-scoring from both sides of the ice.
“We’ve done it before (against Colorado)… nobody thought we could win that game, and we did,” Sturm said before Wednesday’s game. “We got out of it, we got out of that slump. Can we do it tonight, too? Yeah, we can. These are the games sometimes that will help you moving forward. But it’s easier said than done. We just got to make sure we go game by game, period by period, shift by shift, to do the right things.”
The Bruins did as Sturm mentioned earlier in the day. They took it period by period and shift by shift. The parade of Bruins’ goals began with David Pastrnak on the power play. As a five-on-three opportunity expired, Pastrnak played the puck from behind the net and shot it off Connor Ingram and into the net.
Then, Casey Mittelstadt made it 2-0 for the Bruins in the last two minutes of the first period.
Enter Jeremy Swayman, who stood on his head, making 34 saves in the win.
“We were up 1-0, 2-0, every time they pushed, he had an answer,” Sturm said about his goaltender. “He was outstanding.”
Swayman made crucial stops whenever he could to keep the Bruins in this game. Plenty of them came against Connor McDavid, who had breakaway chances and scoring opportunities on the power play, but could not beat Swayman.
“Yeah, he’s an unbelievable player,” Swayman said of McDavid after the game. “He’s a force to be reckoned with, and I think we did a good job of shutting him down and keeping him at bay.”
McDavid did factor in Zach Hyman’s goal in the first period, giving the Oilers their first goal of the night.
The Bruins would add to their lead in the second period, extending it to three goals. Both goals came from the Bruins’ blue line. Hampus Lindholm connected on one of his attempts, and Jonathan Aspirot tapped in a loose puck at the net front.
Boston would get two more goals in the third period, the first coming from Elias Lindholm. Lindholm’s shot bounced off Connor Ingram and went into the net. David Pastrnak closed the scoring for the night to give the Bruins a 6-2 lead; he also scored the first goal of 2026.
Morgan Geekie assisted on Lindholm’s goal, marking his 200th career point.
The Bruins would give the Oilers five power play opportunities on Wednesday. But the Bruins would kill all five of the Oilers’ chances, stopping the league’s best power play every single time. Eight of Jeremy Swayman’s 34 saves came while the Oilers were on the power play.
“They have such a great power play.” David Pastrnak said. “They recover every puck, but our guys stay composed and together, and when they could be aggressive, they were. They cleared a lot of pucks.”
Coupled with Marco Sturm’s pregame message, the penalty kill, “outstanding” goaltending, and goals from five different skaters helped the Bruins snap a six-game losing streak on Wednesday night. Factor in a power play goal for the Bruins as well, and as Marco Sturm said, “everything worked out.”
“I think everyone’s sick of losing,” Sturm said after the game. “I’m just proud of the way we played today, the way we came out. I don’t think a lot of people thought we can grab two points here tonight, but we did. And also the fashion, or the way that we did it was pretty good.”
The losing streak starts and ends with the Oilers. The Boston Bruins picked up a meaningful two points on Wednesday night, and did so in their first win since December 16. The Bruins will play the Canucks next, the game is in Vancouver on Saturday night. The Bruins are looking to avenge the shootout loss at the TD Garden on December 20.
Rick W Murray
January 1, 2026 at 6:47 am
Yay, this is still a last place team.
Mrbruin4
January 1, 2026 at 8:02 am
🥜comment from Skippy. Go bruins
Geoff Ash
January 1, 2026 at 7:16 am
This man’s negativity keeps getting worse with every post. Enjoy the win it’s arguably there most impressive of the year Swayman looked like a legit vezina candidate and that’s the only way we makes the playoffs is if he plays that way. Even Pasty looked engaged last and to me he’s looked uninterested during the losing streak. That’s my fear with this rebuilding organization is his long before Pasty who’s a legit top ten l player in the league asks to be traded. If this don’t get fixed soon I give that man another year or two in black and gold. If he plays out his contract he could possibly be the greatest Bruin of all time statistically so we gotta do everything we can to jerk this man in Boston.
Geoff Ash
January 1, 2026 at 7:27 am
Should have re read before posting to fix my mistakes lol damn auto correct always gets me lol. But y’all get the point as Bruins fans we can’t lose that man or the organization is in major trouble u can’t replace guys like that there few and far between. I have been impressed with Hagens and Zellers at the world juniors both guys are looking like legit nhl calibre top 6 forwards we haven’t had many of those guys in our system in the last ten years. That’s the cost of success with no high picks and trading away picks at the deadline. A lot of guys who post there negative comments here don’t seem to understand the price of doing business when your a succesful team and this is why as much as I disagree with the front office certain times I will never bash them like the rest of the fan base. Those men went all in almost every year for a ten year run or more. There’s consequences to that and we are living with those the last year and a half. It will turn around keep the faith in the words of my great uncle Bill lol. Happy new years to Bruins nation I bleeds black and gold lol
Gringo
January 1, 2026 at 12:51 pm
48 years I’ve been a fan. How much longer would you give current management a pass?
Mrbruin4
January 1, 2026 at 8:04 am
Win. Lose or Tie A Bruins fan till the day I die
Sr
January 1, 2026 at 1:28 pm
This season of rollercoaster rides continues. Hope they Don t trade for guys that they already have on their roster. Still looking at selling rather than buying!
Mrbruin4
January 1, 2026 at 2:12 pm
They should be sellers no matter what IMHO