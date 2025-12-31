Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Olympic Rosters Due, Last Day of WJC Group Stage

As the calendar turns to a new year, the Boston Bruins (20-18-2) have one last chance to right the ship and avenge the six-game losing streak. Tonight’s contest is against the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers (20-14-6).

It’s a busy New Year’s Eve surrounding the Bruins, aside from the game tonight. The prospects have been playing and performing. The World Juniors continue today, and the US has its biggest contest of the group stage. The Spengler Cup has concluded, and although the US Collegiate Selects did not win, a Bruins’ prospect found his name on the scoresheet. Also, Olympic rosters are due today, and teams started to call their players this morning to inform them of the news.

Across the hockey world, Canada’s roster will be revealed on Wednesday afternoon, but there’s a report about their roster that confirms what should not be a surprise. In the NHL, two iconic players are facing off today, and the Flames locked in their backup goaltender. A former Bruin, who was flipped at last year’s deadline, has four goals over the previous two games; it’s safe to say he is finding his game in his new home.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are in Edmonton tonight, and the Oilers have been an exceptional home team this year (10-3-3). Boston comes in having gone 8-10-1 on the road, but getting rid of the six-game losing streak is the task on their mind.

The Bruins will hold a morning skate at 1:30 PM ET before puck drop at 9:30 PM.

If the Bruins tail off and the losing streak lingers, changes will have to be made. Two players are on expiring contracts, and two more have been rumored since the summer. Take a look at who the Bruins could be moving come March.

Also, the Olympic rosters are due today. Canada’s reveal will come at 12:00 PM ET today. The roster for Team USA (“expect similar to Four Nations”) will be revealed on January 2, at approximately 8:25 AM ET, on the Today Show. Sweden and Finland will also come on January 2, per Chris Johnston.

David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha were named to Team Czechia over the summer.

James Hagens and Will Zellers are back on the ice tonight for their fourth and final game of the group stage. Team USA (3-0-0-0) will go up against Sweden (3-0-0-0); the game will be on the NHL Network. Will Zellers (4-2–6) leads the United States in goals and points.

The Spengler Cup has come and gone, and the US Collegiate Selects were defeated in the championship game this morning. HC Davos picked up a 6-3 win, but Bruins’ prospect Ryan Walsh redirected a feed from Cole Knuble right into the back of the net. He also picked up an assist in the game.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

San Jose Hockey Now: It should not be a surprise, considering how well he has been playing this year, but Macklin Celebrini has made Team Canada, per Emily Kaplan. The 19-year-old is ranked third in points across the league, only behind Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

Detroit Hockey Now: For the first time in their NHL careers, Patrick Kane will be facing off against Jonathan Toews. The two were teammates for 15 seasons in Chicago, and they won three Stanley Cups together. Toews is back in the NHL after missing two years due to a long-term injury, and Patrick Kane missed a large portion of the 2023-24 season due to a hip resurfacing surgery.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Bruin Justin Brazeau has found his game while playing in his new home. The 27-year-old “late bloomer” is 6-foot-6, and plays to his size. This season, he has a career-high 12 goals… in only 24 games. Brazeau’s previous relationship with Kyle Dubas helped land him in Pittsburgh, and since then, he has flourished on the second line. Brazeau netted a hat trick on Sunday and followed up with another goal on Tuesday night.

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames inked Devin Cooley to a two-year extension on Tuesday. The contract comes with a cap hit of $1.35 million. Cooley, 28, has played in 19 career NHL games, 13 of them coming with the Flames this season. He has a 2.40 goals against average with a .914 save percentage this year.

Daily Faceoff: World Juniors wrapped up day five of tournament action on Friday. Steven Ellis takes a look at the best performers from the two games. Two of the Bruins’ prospects will be on the ice for today’s slate of games.

World Juniors action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET today, and all of today’s games are on the NHL Network:

1:00 PM: Switzerland vs. Slovakia

3:30 PM: Czechia vs. Latvia

6:00 PM: United States vs. Sweden

8:30 PM: Canada vs. Finland