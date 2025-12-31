Bruins Game 41: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Oilers

The Boston Bruins (20-18-2) are even further North tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers (20-14-6). For Boston, it’s a matter of getting back on track and snapping its six-game losing streak. Edmonton has been a strong home team this season (10-3-3), and the Bruins have lost their last three on the road.

Tonight is the last meeting of the season series.

The Bruins’ six-game losing streak started on December 18, and it was against the Oilers. Since the streak began, the Bruins have found the back of the net 11 times and conceded 25 goals.

Tonight is the last night for Morgan Geekie (50) to reclaim a solo lead for the most goals in the calendar year. Nathan MacKinnon (50) has tied him; the Avalanche play tonight. Also, if Geekie records a point tonight, it will be his 200th career point.

The last seven games that these two have played in Edmonton have all been decided by one goal. That streak of games goes back to February 20, 2018, and Boston is 5-0-2 in their last seven in Edmonton.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins practiced in Edmonton on Monday and held an optional skate at Rogers Place ahead of the game on Tuesday.

After Monday’s practice, Marco Sturm issued an update on the injured skaters. Tanner Jeannot, who skated in a non-contact jersey, is “slowly” progressing, Sturm added that he doesn’t “think (he will return) anytime soon yet.” Henri Jokiharju is “still complaining,” Sturm said. He added that things could change in the next few days.

“We have to be disciplined tonight,” Marco Sturm said before the game on Tuesday. “Try and check with our legs, and not our stick.” Stick infractions got in the way of the Bruins on Monday night.

“Can we do it tonight, too? Yeah, we can,” Sturm asked and answered. “These are the games sometimes that will help you moving forward. But, it’s easier said than done. We just got to make sure we go game by game, period by period, shift by shift, to do the right things.”

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Alex Steeves – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov – Fraser Minten – David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Source: Last game, Jim McBride (Boston Globe)

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (14-10-2, 2.87 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Jim McBride (Boston Globe)

Expected Oilers Lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin – Leon Draisaitl – Andrew Mangiapane

Mattias Janmark – Jack Roslovic – Matt Savoie

Max Jones – Adam Henrique – Trent Frederic

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm – Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse – Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney – Ty Emberson

Source: Tony Brar (Oilers TV)

Starting Goalie

Connor Ingram (2-1-0, 2.35 GAA, .915 SV%)

Source: Tony Brar (Oilers TV)

Special Teams

The Bruins enter tonight’s contest with the eighth-ranked power play in the league (24.6%). The power play has connected once in the last three games, coming against Montreal on December 23. The Bruins’ penalty kill is sitting in the 18th spot (79.6%) throughout the league.

Edmonton, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, boasts the strongest power play in the NHL (34.9%). Edmonton’s PK (79.3%) ranks behind the Bruins, sitting in the 20th spot. However, they have scored four shorthanded goals on the season.

The special teams battle is one to look out for. Edmonton tallied a power play goal and a shorthanded goal during the first matchup 13 days ago.

Season Series

Thursday, December 18: @ BOS – Oilers win 3-1

Tuesday, December 31: Bruins @ Oilers

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, January 3: Bruins @ Canucks

Tuesday, January 6: Bruins @ Kraken

Thursday, January 8: Flames @ Bruins

Saturday, January 10: Rangers @ Bruins

Sunday, January 11: Penguins @ Bruins

How to Watch

9:30 PM ET

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub