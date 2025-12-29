Boston Bruins
Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Prospects in Action, Ullmark on Leave
BOSTON – It is a Boston Bruins (20-18-1) gameday! The black and gold are up north in Calgary, Alberta, today for a matchup with the Flames (16-18-4). The Bruins are looking to snap a five-game losing streak, and will look to do so against a team that is 7-3-0 in their last ten.
Calgary has been playing much better hockey since the beginning of the season. In their first 19 games, the Flames went 5-12-2 and ranked last in the league. In their next 19 games, the Flames have posted an 11-6-2 record and now rank 29th in the league. They are one of six teams in the league with a sub-.500 points percentage.
Because the Bruins are out west, the morning skate will take place at 1:30 PM ET.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins made some roster moves on Sunday. Both Matej Blumel and Michael Callahan were activated off the injured reserve and sent to Providence. Blumel played in four games before missing 14 due to an injury. Callahan played in two games during this stint before sustaining a lower-body injury and missing 11.
The Bruins are moving along through their road trip, and their next two games are in warm Alberta. It has not been the best stretch for the Bruins, but they have lifted themselves from a skid once already. The coaching staff has reiterated the importance of playing an energetic and passionate game, and it started with having a good practice on Sunday, and carries over into tonight’s game.
Tonight is the first time that the Bruins will see John Beecher in another sweater. Boston selected Beecher with the 30th overall selection in the 2019 draft. He played in 136 games for the black and gold. The Flames claimed Beecher off waivers on November 18.
Two Bruins prospects will be in action today for the United States U20s. James Hagens and Will Zellers will take on Team Slovakia at 6:00 PM ET. Will Zellers has been lighting it up for the Americans; he has a 100% shooting percentage and is tied for the tournament lead in goals (3).
Vashek Blanar has not suited up for Team Czechia, but he remains in Minnesota with the team. Roster changes are permitted in the case of an injury.
The US Collegiate Selects team finished first in their group and earned themselves another day off. They will return to the ice tomorrow.
NHL News & National Hockey Now
Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators announced that goaltender Linus Ullmark will be taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy with Boston in 2022-23, has a 14-8-5 record this season with the Senators. He carries a 2.95 goals against average and an .881 save percentage.
Wishing Linus all the best.
Florida Hockey Now: It has been six months since Matthew Tkachuk last played a game, but he was back at practice on Sunday. He had surgery to repair a torn adductor and a sports hernia over the summer, and the Panthers are not rushing to get him back into the lineup. The Panthers are gearing up for the Winter Classic, but as of now, it does not look like Tkachuk is slated to join them.
Vegas Hockey Now: Rasmus Andersson’s name has been in the trade rumors for seemingly a while now. According to Pierre LeBrun, the Vegas Golden Knights “came pretty close” to pulling it off in June. Although the negotiations would have to start over, as the Golden Knights have since traded away some of the pieces that Calgary was looking for in the return.
New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Florida Panthers assistant GM joined James Nichols on the Devils Rink Report over the weekend. The two of them dove into contracts containing movement clauses, which have hampered the Devils’ efforts to clear cap space. Per PuckPedia, the Devils have given out 15 protection clauses. In Boston, the Bruins have ten on their roster.
Sportsnet: The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Boris Katchouk in a trade with the Lightning on Friday. Katchouk has played in 179 NHL games over his career, and three with Tampa Bay this season. The Lightning acquired forward Michael Milne, who has five points in 15 AHL games this season. Both players are reporting to their new teams in the AHL.
Daily Faceoff: World Juniors wrapped up day three of tournament action on Friday. Steven Ellis takes a look at the best performers from the two games, including some 2026 draft-eligible choices. None of the Bruins’ prospects took part in the action on Sunday, but they return to the ice on Monday.
World Juniors action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET today, and all of today’s games are on the NHL Network:
1:00 PM: Germany vs. Sweden
3:30 PM: Finland vs. Czechia
6:00 PM: Slovakia vs. United States
8:30 PM: Canada vs. Denmark
Rick W Murray
December 29, 2025 at 12:08 pm
I mean why bother watching or going to the games! the worst team in the nhl goes against Calgary the 3rd worst in the league. I’ve taped High Plains Drifter, and The Outlaw Josey Wales for tonight’s entertainment. I’ve given up on the B’s they are just not worth it any more. Sweeney and Neely have both gotta go.
Mrbruin4
December 29, 2025 at 12:42 pm
Hope your vhs doesn’t break. Nothing like cutting edge technology
Lol
Joe
December 29, 2025 at 12:16 pm
The supposed retool is going to turn into a rebuild … Pasta will be past his prime when the rebuild is complete … Bruins can’t attract the Upper tier UFA’s … depth pieces are a good fit when you have a solid unit the Bruins are using depth players for long term starting positions
Mrbruin4
December 29, 2025 at 12:40 pm
Joe. Where do you get bruins can not attract stars?? Load of 💩 if you offer term and $ they will come Boston is probably the best sports city in North America. They are right where some of us thought they would be a 500 team with a chance at wc even with all the warts.
Joe
December 29, 2025 at 1:15 pm
37..46.. 33 have been gone for a while and now 63 who did the Bruins bring in as UFA to replace them .. give it a few years you’ll see I’m correct .. Big Ticket UFA’s like the $$$ but they also want to win this present team isn’t close to winning
Joe
December 29, 2025 at 1:28 pm
Uncertain Long-Term Plan: The Bruins have been in a “retooling” phase following the retirement of key veteran players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. This uncertainty about the team’s immediate future and the direction of the rebuild can make potential free agents hesitant to commit to long-term deals, as they may prefer to join a more established contender.
Joe
December 29, 2025 at 1:30 pm
Salary Cap Limitations: The Bruins have historically faced tight salary cap situations, which limited their ability to pursue top-tier free agents with large contract demands. While they have had more flexibility in some offseasons, past overages and existing large contracts for core players have often forced general manager Don Sweeney to focus on depth signings or “bargain bin” options rather than major difference-makers.
Mrbruin4
December 29, 2025 at 1:41 pm
Joe.
Sweeney went all in on steroids for 37 and 46 last season. So he emptied the cupboard as they say It didn’t work in the end but it was the correct call. Still feeling the pain from that for sure. I believe he thought 37 would comeback for 1 more I certainly did. I knew 46 was 100% done. As for 63 if he gave that contract to him that Florida did it would have been a very big error. That contract is not going to age well at all. Luv Marchy but not with anything like that contract. He needs to unload what he can this deadline same as last year As last years ufa crop was probably the worst in recent memory.
Joe
December 29, 2025 at 2:31 pm
If you heard the interview BM gave I can’t remember who it was with he said the Bruins offered the $$ he wanted but not the tears and then said it might have been a mistake on his end
Geoff Ash
December 29, 2025 at 1:49 pm
Once upon a time in the not so distant past the culture within the locker room allowed for guys to take less for the team. The highest paid skater on the tesm was Kreici and he lead them in scoring for two post season runs to the finals that man earned his 7 million a year contract. Then guys like Bergy and Marchy were making 6-7 I think it was and those guys would have gotten much more on thd open market they took less for the team. Once pasty and chuckie got there big money deals I knew the culture has changed it’s no longer take less for the team its get what u can. I personally don’t understand how that’s on management that’s on the players and team culture. A few years ago when they won 65 games and set the all time points record they had there number 1-2 centremen in Bergy and Kreici making a combined 3 to 4 million that’s unheard of lol. So now all these guys are gone it’s gonna take some time to reset and rebuild the culture and I’m not sure if that’s even possible nowadays cause these young kids are built different it’s all about me me me not the team. I miss the glory years lol
Pauly B
December 29, 2025 at 1:57 pm
I don’t understand, how are four games enough to see what Blumel can do??? I think that is complete crap to plug-and-play…who is evaluating the talent? i don’t care if they lose because they are so bull-headed, and this is not on Sturm either
Bruinsfan4
December 29, 2025 at 1:58 pm
Joe is 200% correct! Bergy and krej have been gone a while. Sweeney is the biggest bargain bin diver ever. Hoping a 900k player scores 25 goals and is rejuvenated in Boston. Kuraly overpaid and not needed. Eyessimont overpaid and not needed. Arvidshit way overpaid and useless made of paper. Mittleshit way overpaid and doesn’t do much. Jeannot overpaid. We have scrubs. One line team. Backup goalie junk overpaid. Joe’s right bringing in scrubs to fill important spots doesn’t do anything to help the team. Unfortunately the B’s will fall out of contention and hopefully these scrubs will be moved at the deadline for any picks u can get. Might as well get our two 1sts in the top 10. Piss and vinegar over talent is what dummy don and seabass chose.
Rick W Murray
December 29, 2025 at 2:48 pm
Agree with you & Joe . Sweeney has been fleecing the fans for years now and he always gets away with it, at the end of the season both Sweeney and needles will be gone, the bruins will in last place cause they are a terrible team. And then hopefully they can bring in someone who can draft properly, evaluate talent & doesn’t overpay 4th liners also desperately need someone to get together some great scouts and encourage GOOD players to come and play for the bruins. Arguing with dumbos like bruins4 is like trying to blow out a light bulb. If the bruins finished last every season he’d still be praising the team.
Mrbruin4
December 29, 2025 at 3:01 pm
Then you will cry about something else as that is your DNA a constant pee on your own corn flakes so you can complain about how they taste when you eat them.
A whinny little baby plain and simple. I have seen fans complain about their teams be it bruins or any other teams on posts but you 🥜 are the only person in 3 years yet to say anything positive about your so called favourite team.
Joe
December 29, 2025 at 4:01 pm
Broke in on the Bruins scene in 1972 ..watched their games on reruns channel 22 out of Springfield MA I couldn’t get their live telecast out of Boston to far away at the time in SW CT … Seen it all with this franchise the strong years the lean years and everything in between… This period in time seems to be on a lean year trend which if memory serves me correctly last for years and is fixed thru good drafting and good trades although it might be a easier fix now with the UFA in place … Bruins need to get lucky and hit on some trades..drafts & UFA signings ..Need that core 4