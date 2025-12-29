Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Prospects in Action, Ullmark on Leave

BOSTON – It is a Boston Bruins (20-18-1) gameday! The black and gold are up north in Calgary, Alberta, today for a matchup with the Flames (16-18-4). The Bruins are looking to snap a five-game losing streak, and will look to do so against a team that is 7-3-0 in their last ten.

Calgary has been playing much better hockey since the beginning of the season. In their first 19 games, the Flames went 5-12-2 and ranked last in the league. In their next 19 games, the Flames have posted an 11-6-2 record and now rank 29th in the league. They are one of six teams in the league with a sub-.500 points percentage.

Because the Bruins are out west, the morning skate will take place at 1:30 PM ET.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins made some roster moves on Sunday. Both Matej Blumel and Michael Callahan were activated off the injured reserve and sent to Providence. Blumel played in four games before missing 14 due to an injury. Callahan played in two games during this stint before sustaining a lower-body injury and missing 11.

The Bruins are moving along through their road trip, and their next two games are in warm Alberta. It has not been the best stretch for the Bruins, but they have lifted themselves from a skid once already. The coaching staff has reiterated the importance of playing an energetic and passionate game, and it started with having a good practice on Sunday, and carries over into tonight’s game.

Tonight is the first time that the Bruins will see John Beecher in another sweater. Boston selected Beecher with the 30th overall selection in the 2019 draft. He played in 136 games for the black and gold. The Flames claimed Beecher off waivers on November 18.

Two Bruins prospects will be in action today for the United States U20s. James Hagens and Will Zellers will take on Team Slovakia at 6:00 PM ET. Will Zellers has been lighting it up for the Americans; he has a 100% shooting percentage and is tied for the tournament lead in goals (3).

Vashek Blanar has not suited up for Team Czechia, but he remains in Minnesota with the team. Roster changes are permitted in the case of an injury.

The US Collegiate Selects team finished first in their group and earned themselves another day off. They will return to the ice tomorrow.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators announced that goaltender Linus Ullmark will be taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy with Boston in 2022-23, has a 14-8-5 record this season with the Senators. He carries a 2.95 goals against average and an .881 save percentage.

Wishing Linus all the best.

Florida Hockey Now: It has been six months since Matthew Tkachuk last played a game, but he was back at practice on Sunday. He had surgery to repair a torn adductor and a sports hernia over the summer, and the Panthers are not rushing to get him back into the lineup. The Panthers are gearing up for the Winter Classic, but as of now, it does not look like Tkachuk is slated to join them.

Vegas Hockey Now: Rasmus Andersson’s name has been in the trade rumors for seemingly a while now. According to Pierre LeBrun, the Vegas Golden Knights “came pretty close” to pulling it off in June. Although the negotiations would have to start over, as the Golden Knights have since traded away some of the pieces that Calgary was looking for in the return.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Florida Panthers assistant GM joined James Nichols on the Devils Rink Report over the weekend. The two of them dove into contracts containing movement clauses, which have hampered the Devils’ efforts to clear cap space. Per PuckPedia, the Devils have given out 15 protection clauses. In Boston, the Bruins have ten on their roster.

Sportsnet: The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Boris Katchouk in a trade with the Lightning on Friday. Katchouk has played in 179 NHL games over his career, and three with Tampa Bay this season. The Lightning acquired forward Michael Milne, who has five points in 15 AHL games this season. Both players are reporting to their new teams in the AHL.

Daily Faceoff: World Juniors wrapped up day three of tournament action on Friday. Steven Ellis takes a look at the best performers from the two games, including some 2026 draft-eligible choices. None of the Bruins’ prospects took part in the action on Sunday, but they return to the ice on Monday.

World Juniors action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET today, and all of today’s games are on the NHL Network:

1:00 PM: Germany vs. Sweden

3:30 PM: Finland vs. Czechia

6:00 PM: Slovakia vs. United States

8:30 PM: Canada vs. Denmark