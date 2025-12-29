Bruins Prospects Keep Performing at World Juniors

ST. PAUL, MN – The 2026 IIHF World Juniors have provided Bruins fans with a treat, especially considering the five-game skid that the NHL club is currently on.

Team USA features two forward prospects who belong to the Bruins: James Hagens, the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft, and Will Zellers, the 76th-overall pick in the 2024 Entry Draft.

On Monday night, Hagens (BC) continued as the first-line center, where he has been playing for the whole tournament. Zellers (North Dakota) was moved back to the fourth line; he played the first game on that line.

Both Bruins’ prospects played on the power play, which had been an issue for the United States. Going into the night, the US had not converted on any of their six attempts on the man-advantage.

The United States was in for a battle with Team Slovakia. The Slovaks held a 2-0 lead after the first period. Then, the Bruins’ prospects got on the scoresheet. Once it started, it did not stop. The United States would go on to defeat Team Slovakia by a score of 6-5.

James Hagens, who had just two assists going into the night, doubled his point total for the tournament. He would score the game-tying goal in the dying seconds of the second period, and then give the USA its first lead of the night just 18 seconds into the third.

Hagens was recognized as the Player of the Game for Team USA.

Will Zellers entered the night as the USA’s leader in goals and points; that would not change. Zellers had the second assist on Ryker Lee’s power play goal. That is his second assist at the World Juniors. Then, Will Zellers would score his fourth goal of the tournament at the 4:34 mark of the third, redirecting a shot off his skate on the power play – the goal would be the eventual game winner.

Zellers now has three game-winning goals in the tournament.

Both Zellers and Hagens now have points in all three games. Zellers leads the tournament with four goals, and his six points tie him for the tournament lead.

The United States (3-0-0-0) has Tuesday off, and will play Sweden (3-0-0-0) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET.

Vashek Blanar (HV71 U20) has not suited up for Team Czechia (1-1-0-1). He is still with the team, although not registered on the roster. He can substitute into the lineup if there is an injury. Czechia will play Latvia (0-0-1-1) on Wednesday at 3:30 PM ET.