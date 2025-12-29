Boston Bruins
Bruins Game 40: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Flames
CALGARY, AB – The road trip continues for the Boston Bruins (20-18-1). Tonight, the Bruins are set for a date with the Calgary Flames (16-18-4), and are looking to snap their current five-game losing streak.
This is the first matchup between these two teams this year; the next and final meeting is the next Bruins home game on January 8. Last year, the Bruins went 2-0-0 against Calgary, including a 4-3 overtime win in their most recent trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Boston has gone 6-3-1 in their last ten games against Calgary.
Morgan Geekie has 50 goals in the calendar year, which leads the league. There are two more games for him to add to his goal totals before 2026 starts. However, the losing streak has left its mark; in the last five games, Geekie has three points.
After a sluggish start to the season, the Flames have played much better hockey as of late; they are 7-3-0 in their last ten games. Boston, on the other hand, has not played their best hockey – and the players know that. It is a matter of playing their game and getting back to their structure.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
As was the case in practice on Sunday, David Pastrnak is expected to skate on the third line tonight. He has done so previously, notably picking up seven points (2-5–7) in two games earlier in December.
“We just wanted to spread it out a little bit,” Marco Sturm said after the morning skate. “We relied a little bit too much on our big boys. [It] cost us a little bit of trouble last game, over the last little bit. Those lines we put together, they’ve played together before and had success.”
Jonathan Aspirot is a “game-time decision” to return to the lineup. He skated on the second pair with Hampus Lindholm during the morning skate. Aspirot has missed the last seven games due to a upper-body injury on December 11. Ahead of Saturday’s game, Marco Sturm said Aspirot’s status changed from “week-to-week” to “day-to-day.”
Before he signed with the Bruins over the summer, Aspirot was a member of the Flames organization from 2023-25. He played in 131 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) and picked up 62 points; he never suited up for the Flames.
Tonight will be the first time that the Bruins see John Beecher in another uniform. After the Flames’ morning skate, head coach Ryan Huska said, “You always get a player’s best when they first play their former team. So we’re expecting his best game of the year tonight for sure.”
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Alex Steeves – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Marat Khusnutdinov – Fraser Minten – David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Jonathan Aspirot
Vladislav Kolyachonok – Andrew Peeke
Source: Belle Fraser (Boston Bruins)
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (14-10-1, 2.91 GAA, .901 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm
Expected Flames Lines
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau – Morgan Frost – Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich – Nazem Kadri – Joel Farabee
Connor Zary – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg – John Beecher – Adam Klapka
Defensemen
Kevin Bahl – Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov – MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley – Hunter Brzustewicz
Source: Ryan Pike (Flames Nation) *last game
Starting Goalie
Dustin Wolf (12-14-2, 2.96 GAA, .897 SV%)
Source: Pat Steinberg (Sportsnet 960)
Special Teams
The Bruins’ power play has been their strong suit this season; they are tied for fifth (25.2%). On the other end, the Bruins’ penalty kill is still in 19th (79.6%). Boston’s penalty kill went three-for-three on Saturday, which is the first time they have done that since December 6.
On the other end, the Calgary Flames have the league’s worst power play (13.3%). Their penalty kill sits slightly ahead of the Bruins; it is ranked 17th (80.2%).
Boston has drawn the most penalty minutes this season (528), and sitting right behind them is the Calgary Flames (519). However, Calgary has received the most misconducts (15) in the league, and another game misconduct, heightening their PIM number.
Season Series
Monday, December 29: Bruins @ Flames
Thursday, January 8: Flames @ Bruins
Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday, December 31: Bruins @ Oilers
Saturday, January 3: Bruins @ Canucks
Tuesday, January 6: Bruins @ Kraken
Thursday, January 8: Flames @ Bruins
Saturday, January 10: Rangers @ Bruins
How to Watch
9:00 PM ET
TV: NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rick W Murray
December 29, 2025 at 3:24 pm
Bruins lose they are just awful.
Sr
December 29, 2025 at 7:02 pm
Shuffling the deck with new faces in the lineup! Looks like the coaching staff is searching for straws! Can anyone tell me why Swayman didn t play last game after 3 days off? He is being paid to play 60-plus games!