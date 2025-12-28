Bruins Activate and Assign Two Skaters to Providence

BOSTON – On Sunday morning, the Boston Bruins announced that they have activated Matej Blumel and Michael Callahan off the injured reserve and assigned them to the Providence Bruins.

Blumel was called up on November 17. He played in four games with the Bruins before suffering a lower-body injury on Long Island on November 26. Blumel would miss 14 games due to his injury. While he was playing with Boston, he did not register a point and finished with a minus-three rating.

Blumel signed with the Boston Bruins, seeking a new opportunity and looking for an attempt at the NHL roster. As a member of the Texas Stars, he led the AHL in goals last season. He did not make the Boston roster out of training camp and played in 13 games with Providence before his call-up. With Providence, Blumel has recorded two goals and 11 assists this season.

The Bruins called Michael Callahan up on November 18, ahead of a four-game road trip. Callahan skated in two games before sustaining a lower-body injury on December 2. He would miss 11 games after his injury. Callahan only played in two games during his call-up, but has five on the season. He has yet to register a point in the NHL this season and finished with a minus-one rating.

The Franklin, Massachusetts native has skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this season. Callahan has two assists and is a plus-six in his time with Providence. Callahan was acquired in February 2022, and the Bruins extended him on a one-year deal on June 29, 2025.

The Boston Bruins still have injuries on their back end, but Marco Sturm had a positive update ahead of the Bruins’ game in Buffalo on Saturday. Jonathan Aspirot and Henri Jokiharju are trending towards a return, but according to Sturm’s comments, it is “too early to say” whether or not they will play during this road trip.

Sturm had good news about Aspirot, who skated at Sunday morning’s practice in Buffalo. Henri Jokiharju is also skating again, per Marco Sturm. All of the injured players are with the team for the five-game road trip. However, Marco Sturm said it is “too early to say” whether they will play or not. With both defenseman from the injured reserve back on the ice, it is only a matter of time before they make their returns to the lineup.

On Saturday, Sturm also noted that the current injuries to Aspirot and Jokiharju have moved from week-to-week into a day-to-day status.