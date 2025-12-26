Daily Bean: Bruins Prospects in Action, ECHL Strike, More League Gifts

BOSTON – The World Juniors start today! The Boston Bruins have three prospects taking part in the tournament this year, a change from zero last year. Today also marks the beginning of the Spengler Cup. The 102-year tournament will welcome a team of US Collegiate Selects, and two Bruins prospects were named to that team.

Also in the news today, the ECHL players are actively planning to go on strike. This comes from a year-long dispute between the league and players about a new collective bargaining agreement. The players argue that the league is “bullying” instead of “bargaining,” and the players are looking for more pay, better accommodations, and better (new) equipment.

Around the league, teams were in the holiday spirit! There are a few holiday wish lists to catch up on, as well as some trade talks from New York City. Down the road on Long Island, the new general manager has thoroughly impressed in his first six months. Toronto, which made its first move by firing assistant coach Marc Savard, is not looking too far forward yet. Their GM expressed confidence in their head coach and believes they are still on a path to compete this season.

I hope the holidays were full of merry and bright times!

Boston Bruins

Today kicks off the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships. James Hagens and Will Zellers are representing the United States, and they are playing Team Germany tonight at 6:00 PM. Vashek Blanar and Team Czechia are playing Canada right after at 8:30 PM, but Blanar was not on the Czechia roster yet, as there is an injury on their blue line. World Juniors action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on the NHL Network.

Also, in Bruins prospect news: The Spengler Cup will get underway today. For the first time in the tournament’s 102-year history, 25 NCAA D1 players will compete against international competition. The US Collegiate Selects team will feature two Bruin prospects, Ryan Walsh (Cornell) and Chris Pelosi (Quinnipiac). The Collegiate Selects will play Team Canada today at 2:15 PM ET. The game can be found on the Spengler Cup YouTube.

Christmas came and went yesterday. The 20-17-1 Bruins are still competing for a playoff spot in a tight Atlantic Division. From the players who have been burying goals to the new coaches behind the bench, the Bruins are still in contention. Take a look at some of the presents underneath the Bruins’ tree that have helped them get to this point in the season.

The ECHL is set to strike on Friday. The Bruins’ ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, is scheduled to host the Worcester Railers on Friday night. However, if you want to purchase tickets, you are met with an “Event Postponed” screen. Neither the Professional Hockey Players’ Association nor the ECHL has commented on the status of tonight’s games.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: As the Rangers navigate through their season, Artemi Panarin’s name has come up as an option at the trade deadline. The 34-year-old winger is on an expiring contract. On the other end, he possesses a no-movement clause. The NMC both limits the Rangers’ ability to move him and, in part, hinders the return. EJ Hradek believes that the Rangers will not get a “king’s ransom” for Panarin if the Rangers opt to move him.

NYI Hockey Now: Over the summer, the New York Islanders hired general manager Mathieu Darche. Since then, they have avoided the questions of a dark future as they sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Trading Dobson at the draft turned into a promising return, and free agency acquisitions fit into Patrick Roy’s scheme. It has only been six months, but the Islanders have looked like a brand new team. Much of the credit can go to Darche.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Bruins weren’t the only team with a Christmas wish list. Dan Kingerski dives into the five presents that the Pittsburgh Penguins need Santa to deliver in order to have success. From a prospect looking glass to a Crosby playoff run, the Penguins sit seventh in the Metro and could benefit from a visit from Santa and his helpers.

Philadelphia Hockey Now: Sticking with the holiday theme, Will James dives into what the Philadelphia Flyers would wish for during the holiday season. The Flyers are currently holding the second spot in the Metropolitan Division, with many thanks to their proactive offseason acquisitions. However, it’s the perfect time to ask for more, including a first-line center and a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.

Toronto Hockey Now: General Manager Brad Treliving expressed confidence in head coach Craig Berube. After Chris Johnston called Marc Savard’s firing “a warning shot,” the Leafs are navigating how to get out of their rut. They will do so with Treliving and Berube, for the time being. The Maple Leafs are sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. However, Treliving is not yet looking at the future – he believes they can still be competitive this season.