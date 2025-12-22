Daily Bean: Bruins Lose, Prospects Shine, Draft Changes?

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (20-16-1) are coming off a back-to-back weekend, and the results were not what they sought. Two losses, to make it a three-game losing streak. One of them came in a shootout of a back-and-forth game, and then there was last night’s game. The Bruins have one game remaining in the homestand, the final game before the holiday break, giving them a chance to bounce back before a few days off.

As the holiday break rapidly approaches, multiple teams, including the Bruins, are gearing up for their prospects to take part in the World Junior Championships. Two Bruins prospects suited up for Team USA last night and made an impression. Also in World Juniors news, two Western Conference teams are reportedly keeping their 19-year-olds in the NHL. Around the league, the Penguins captain made history, talks about the draft heat-up, and there are some league-wide injury updates. Catch it all in today’s Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins fell to the Ottawa Senators last night, and it was not close. The Senators got off to a 1-0 lead just 90 seconds into the game; they were up 3-0 before you could blink. David Pastrnak scored on the power play, and Charlie McAvoy netted a goal on his 28th birthday, but the Senators added three more goals in the second period and ran away with the game. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after conceding five goals on 17 shots.

Two Bruins prospects, James Hagens and Will Zellers, played for Team USA last night in pre-tournament action leading up to the World Juniors. Hagens centered the first line. Will Zellers, who was a late invite to the USA camp and is still battling for a roster spot, played on the fourth line. Team USA beat Germany 8-0; Hagens picked up an assist, while Will Zellers had a three-point night (2-1–3). Team USA has one more pre-tournament game; they play Finland on Tuesday.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The 2025 NHL Entry Draft ran incredibly long, but that will not be the case this summer. The most significant change is the “Draft House,” the room where prospects stood and were interviewed by the teams that drafted them via video call. Time constraints will bring an end to the “Draft House” in 2026. It was even more notable because the Bruins management’s camera appeared to freeze after the team selected James Hagens.

There is also a discussion of fitting rounds one and two into the first night of the draft. Rounds three through seven would follow on the second day.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby made history last night during the Penguins’ 4-3 win over Montreal. With a goal and an assist, Crosby tied and then passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in a Penguins uniform (1,724). The Penguins played a video tribute for Crosby, highlighted by a message of congratulations from Mario Lemieux.

TSN: Tristan Jarry, who was injured in the Bruins’ loss to Edmonton, has been ruled out for “a few weeks,” per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. The Oilers have been linked to Alex Lyon in Buffalo, but with the trade freeze in effect, any move will have to wait until December 28. Also out of Edmonton, Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch on Sunday. He has one goal and two assists in 36 games this season.

Forever Blueshirts: JT Miller left the Rangers’ game on Saturday with an upper-body injury and did not travel with the team for their game Sunday in Nashville. The New York Rangers moved JT Miller to the IR on Monday.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Jack Hughes returned to the Devils lineup on Sunday and got right back into rhythm. He got the scoring started at the Prudential Center last night. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the Devils fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1.

Daily Faceoff: The San Jose Sharks will not loan defenseman Sam Dickinson to Team Canada, per Frank Seravalli. Dickinson, 19, has played in 27 games for the Sharks this season after being drafted 11th overall in 2024. Dickinson had two assists in five games for Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championships.

Daily Faceoff: The Seattle Kraken are not loaning out Berkly Catton, Frank Seravalli also reports. Catton, the eighth-overall pick in 2024, has five assists in 21 games for the Kraken this season. Catton played for Canada in the World Juniors last year, picking up an assist over the five Canadian games.