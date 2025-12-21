Daily Bean: Bruins Lose, Another Gameday, League Injury Updates

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (20-15-1) fell 5-4 to the Vancouver Canucks (14-17-1) in a shootout on Saturday night. Some of the same issues affected the Bruins: a struggling penalty kill and a third period that was not up to par. However, the calendar flips, and there is little time to dwell on the Vancouver game. It’s Sunday, and the Bruins play the Ottawa Senators (17-13-4) at 7:00 PM tonight.

Around the league, there are more trade rumors, with the St. Louis Blues at the focal point of these talks. In Buffalo, Jarmo Kekalainen made his first move as the general manager of the Sabres. Teams are dealing with injuries, too; some just received bad news, while others (New Jersey) are getting good news. Catch all of that and more in today’s Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

Morgan Geekie scored his 25th goal of the 2025-26 campaign; he now has 50 on the calendar year. The Bruins, who extended Geekie to a six-year deal this summer, have been gifted with his shot and scoring presence this season. Geekie’s 27.8% shooting percentage leads the Bruins, but Casey Mittelstadt (27.6%) is not far behind. Mittelstadt has only 29 shots compared to Geekie’s 90.

Joonas Korpisalo has won his last two games, and he is expected to start in the Bruins’ net tonight. This will be his third start against his old team this season, and he is 1-1-0. Korpisalo made 20 saves in a win at the TD Garden and 17 saves in a loss in Ottawa. He is an impressive 7-3-1 against the Senators throughout his 13-year NHL career.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues are in the middle of an “unexpected” and disappointing season. They sit near the bottom of the league’s standings after making an impressive run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. GM Doug Armstrong said that there were “no untouchables.” Leading Jeremy Rutherford and Chris Johnston to take a look at some of the players that could be on the trade market.

TSN: Jarmo Kekalainen’s first change in Buffalo occurred on Friday. The Sabres relieved associate general manager, and Rochester Americans general manager, Jason Karmanos of his duties on Saturday afternoon. Kekalainen was hired on Monday, and it took until Saturday for him to make his first organizational change.

Sportsnet: After firing Jason Karmanos, Jarmo Kekalainen hired former Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin as an associate general manager. The Sabres also hired Columbus Blue Jackets assistant GM Josh Flynn; the two of them worked together in Ohio.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are welcoming back Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Arseny Gritsyuk to the lineup for their game on Sunday. Hughes is returning to the lineup after a freak accident that kept him sidelined since November 12. Timo Meier has missed the last five games due to a family health matter.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks have been without Connor Bedard since December 12, but now they will be without Frank Nazar, too. Nazar took a puck to the face, and per Jeff Blashill, he will be out for approximately four weeks.

Philly Hockey Now: 2023 third-round pick Denver Barkey made his NHL debut on Saturday afternoon. Although the Flyers fell in a shootout, Barkey made his impact immediately, picking up two assists in his debut.

Toronto Hockey Now: The Maple Leafs have lost four of their last five games, and questions asking how to fix it have been raised. Former NHL executive Doug MacLean gives his opinion on what Toronto needs to do to become a legitimate threat to contend.