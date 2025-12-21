Bruins Game 37: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Senators

BOSTON – It’s another Boston Bruins (20-15-1) gameday, and it’s another two-anthem night at the TD Garden. Tonight’s game will be the fourth of the five-game homestand that will take the Bruins into the holiday break. The Ottawa Senators (17-13-4) are here, and much like last night’s opponent, they come to Boston on a three-game win streak.

The Bruins have already seen the Senators three times this season. Tonight’s meeting will be the last time these two get together during the regular season. The Bruins’ only win in the season series came during the first matchup in Boston. This time, however, the Senators have Brady Tkachuk back in the lineup, and he has five goals in his last three games.

Both of these teams played last night, but only Ottawa had to travel. The Bruins hosted Vancouver and fell in a shootout; Ottawa hosted the Blackhawks and picked up a 6-4 win. The Bruins and Senators have seen three different goalie matchups this year, but this one is expected to be a rematch of the first game in Boston. Joonas Korpisalo and Linus Ullmark are facing their former teams.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate on Sunday; instead, Marco Sturm will meet with the media ahead of the game to announce any lineup changes.

Jeremy Swayman started last night, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, he will get the night off after starting the last four for the Bruins. Joonas Korpisalo will get his third start of the season against his old team. He has gone 1-1-0 so far, but is 7-3-1 against the Senators in his career with a 2.29 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

On the other end, the Senators are expected to go with former Bruin Linus Ullmark. Tonight will be Ullmark’s second start against the Bruins this season, and he has gone 2-0-1 against the black and gold since being traded to Ottawa.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Tanner Jeannot – Fraser Minten – Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves – Sean Kuraly – Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei – Victor Soderstrom

Source: Warmups

Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (6-6-0, 3.35 GAA, .888 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

*Lines will be updated after Marco Sturm speaks to the media

Expected Senators Lines

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Tim Stutzle – Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron – Dylan Cozens – Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio – Ridly Greig – Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid – Stephen Halliday – Nick Cousins

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot – Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo – Nick Jensen

Source: Ottawa Senators

Starting Goalie

Linus Ullmark (13-8-4, 2.89 GAA, .884 SV%)

Source: Ottawa Senators

*Lines will be updated after Travis Green speaks to the media

Special Teams

Recently, the Boston Bruins’ power play has been effective, but the penalty kill has allowed seven goals over the last six games. Boston’s power play is ranked fifth and has connected at a 26% rate this season. Over the same span of six games, the Bruins’ power play has clicked, scoring on five of 16 chances (31.3%).

Boston’s penalty kill sits in 17th at 80.5%, and the Bruins haven’t done themselves many favors to avoid the penalty kill. The B’s lead the NHL in penalty minutes (244) and have been shorthanded a league-leading 133 times.

A strong power play has also bolstered Ottawa. In the last six games, they lead the league at 36.4% (8-for-22). Throughout the season, the Senators’ power play has clicked at 25.0%, ranking them seventh in the league. Ottawa’s penalty kill has been the opposite: they rank 31st, killing only 71.0% of penalties.

Season Series

Monday, October 27: @ OTT – Senators win 7-2

Thursday, November 6: @ BOS – Bruins win 4-3 (OT)

Thursday, November 13: @ OTT – Senators win 5-3

Sunday, December 21: Senators @ Bruins

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, December 23: Canadiens @ Bruins

Saturday, December 27: Bruins @ Sabres

Monday, December 29: Bruins @ Flames

Wednesday, December 31: Bruins @ Oilers

Saturday, January 3: Bruins @ Canucks

How to Watch

7:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Radio: Country 102.5