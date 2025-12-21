Boston Bruins
Bruins Game 37: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Senators
BOSTON – It’s another Boston Bruins (20-15-1) gameday, and it’s another two-anthem night at the TD Garden. Tonight’s game will be the fourth of the five-game homestand that will take the Bruins into the holiday break. The Ottawa Senators (17-13-4) are here, and much like last night’s opponent, they come to Boston on a three-game win streak.
The Bruins have already seen the Senators three times this season. Tonight’s meeting will be the last time these two get together during the regular season. The Bruins’ only win in the season series came during the first matchup in Boston. This time, however, the Senators have Brady Tkachuk back in the lineup, and he has five goals in his last three games.
Both of these teams played last night, but only Ottawa had to travel. The Bruins hosted Vancouver and fell in a shootout; Ottawa hosted the Blackhawks and picked up a 6-4 win. The Bruins and Senators have seen three different goalie matchups this year, but this one is expected to be a rematch of the first game in Boston. Joonas Korpisalo and Linus Ullmark are facing their former teams.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate on Sunday; instead, Marco Sturm will meet with the media ahead of the game to announce any lineup changes.
Jeremy Swayman started last night, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, he will get the night off after starting the last four for the Bruins. Joonas Korpisalo will get his third start of the season against his old team. He has gone 1-1-0 so far, but is 7-3-1 against the Senators in his career with a 2.29 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.
On the other end, the Senators are expected to go with former Bruin Linus Ullmark. Tonight will be Ullmark’s second start against the Bruins this season, and he has gone 2-0-1 against the black and gold since being traded to Ottawa.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Tanner Jeannot – Fraser Minten – Mark Kastelic
Alex Steeves – Sean Kuraly – Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei – Victor Soderstrom
Source: Warmups
Starting Goalie
Joonas Korpisalo (6-6-0, 3.35 GAA, .888 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm
*Lines will be updated after Marco Sturm speaks to the media
Expected Senators Lines
Forwards
Brady Tkachuk – Tim Stutzle – Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron – Dylan Cozens – Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio – Ridly Greig – Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid – Stephen Halliday – Nick Cousins
Defensemen
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot – Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo – Nick Jensen
Source: Ottawa Senators
Starting Goalie
Linus Ullmark (13-8-4, 2.89 GAA, .884 SV%)
Source: Ottawa Senators
*Lines will be updated after Travis Green speaks to the media
Special Teams
Recently, the Boston Bruins’ power play has been effective, but the penalty kill has allowed seven goals over the last six games. Boston’s power play is ranked fifth and has connected at a 26% rate this season. Over the same span of six games, the Bruins’ power play has clicked, scoring on five of 16 chances (31.3%).
Boston’s penalty kill sits in 17th at 80.5%, and the Bruins haven’t done themselves many favors to avoid the penalty kill. The B’s lead the NHL in penalty minutes (244) and have been shorthanded a league-leading 133 times.
A strong power play has also bolstered Ottawa. In the last six games, they lead the league at 36.4% (8-for-22). Throughout the season, the Senators’ power play has clicked at 25.0%, ranking them seventh in the league. Ottawa’s penalty kill has been the opposite: they rank 31st, killing only 71.0% of penalties.
Season Series
Monday, October 27: @ OTT – Senators win 7-2
Thursday, November 6: @ BOS – Bruins win 4-3 (OT)
Thursday, November 13: @ OTT – Senators win 5-3
Sunday, December 21: Senators @ Bruins
Upcoming Schedule
Tuesday, December 23: Canadiens @ Bruins
Saturday, December 27: Bruins @ Sabres
Monday, December 29: Bruins @ Flames
Wednesday, December 31: Bruins @ Oilers
Saturday, January 3: Bruins @ Canucks
How to Watch
7:00 PM ET
TV: NESN
Radio: Country 102.5
Rick W Murray
December 21, 2025 at 2:37 pm
LOOK AT THE LINEUP!!! ……..LOOK AT THE LINEUP!!!! save yourselves some grief don’t watch. Another loss coming up.
This present lineup couldn’t beat a muskrat pelt. Should have grabbed Hughes. Great job Sweendope.
Mrbruin4
December 21, 2025 at 3:25 pm
Look. Look. Look at the poster a true 🥜. A Bruin fan fraud. A real 💩 smelly and all. Cheer for Sabres a piss off
Bobby
December 21, 2025 at 8:08 pm
After the Break I dont know what to expect from this team anymore- one game they look like they finally working together on the lines, then the next complete kaos. Bruins had all the pieces in place to get Marchment and Denault and instead Sweeney and Neely decide to sip hot cocoa and listen to christmas music