Bruins Beat Down On Blues In Jim Montgomery’s Return To TD Garden

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins welcomed former head coach Jim Montgomery back to TD Garden on Thursday night by beating him and his St. Louis Blues 5-2.

The scoring started with a goal from Alex Steeves that made it 1-0 Bruins at 6:30 of the opening period.

Breaking out of their own zone with speed, the Bruins caught the Blues flat-footed as they entered the attacking end. Off a two-on-one rush, Morgan Geekie fed Steeves a cross-ice pass that he buried for his sixth goal of the season, and fifth in his last five games.

That's five goals in his last five games for one Alex Steeves, mind you. pic.twitter.com/k59AgN572h — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) December 5, 2025

After setting up a goal, Geekie scored one of his own at 11:25. Standing directly between the face-off dots, Geekie took a pass from Elias Lindholm in the corner and punched it over the shoulder of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington for his 21st goal of the season to make it 2-0 Boston.

Pavel Buchnevich put the Blues on the board 1:59 into the second period, but the Bruins got the goal back at 6:04 thanks to Viktor Arvidsson.

Coming down the wall, Mason Lohrei threw a puck that didn’t seem to pose any sort of threat from one side of the ice to the other. That was until Arvidsson collected it at the right face-off circle and blasted it past an unsuspecting Binnington with a one timer for his seventh goal of the season and 400th point of his career.

Boston continued to pile on from there.

Pavel Zacha scored his first goal of the game when he fired a shot from the high slot into the back of the net at 12:26. He then came up with his second and seventh of the season as time while on the power play just as time expired in the middle frame to make it a 5-1 advantage for the Bruins.

Pius Suter brought the Blues back to within three with a goal at 9:07 of the third period, but that was the last goal St. Louis scored on Joonas Korpisalo.

Making just his second start in the Bruins’ last seven games, Korpisalo made a season-high 38 saves as he collected his fifth win of the year and first since Nov. 6.

With the win, Boston’s record improved to 16-13-0. The Bruins will host the New Jersey Devils

This story will be updated