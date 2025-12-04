Bruins Injury News: McAvoy Progressing; Another Call-Up To Aid Ailing Defense

Charlie McAvoy was on the ice Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena for morning skate with the Boston Bruins, wearing a full face shield and a non-contact jersey, joining the team for the first time since undergoing facial surgery two weeks ago.

“It’s great to see him on the ice,” Pavel Zacha said. “It’s been a couple of days that he’s been out, but he’s been in the locker room, so it was great to see him smile a little bit, being on the ice with us. He was in a red jersey. I think everybody loves to see guys come back–even if they can’t play with us–just skating with us and giving us energy.”

McAvoy has eight games since getting in hit in the face by a puck on Nov. 15. Bruins coach Marco Sturm says that McAvoy will continue to skate this week, but that there is no timeline for his return to action.

The Bruins could certainly use McAvoy back as soon as possible after losing yet another defenseman due to injury.

The team placed Michael Callahan on injured reserve Thursday and called up Victor Soderstrom from AHL Providence to take his place.

Callahan was already up from Providence filling in for McAvoy, and played in five games for the Bruins before he too got hurt, suffering a lower-body injury Tuesday night in Detroit.

Soderstrom, 24, has appeared in 18 games for Providence, registering a goal and eight assists for nine points.

A former first-round selection by the Arizona Coyotes back in 2019, Soderstrom spent last season with Brynas IF of the SHL. He will play in his first NHL game in two years when the Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at TD Garden.