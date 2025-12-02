Bruins Expect David Pastrnak To Be Out For Rest Of The Week

The Boston Bruins are in Detroit. David Pastrnak is not.

Pastrnak remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will miss his third straight game as the Bruins face the Red Wings Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

It appears he’ll be out of the lineup for a few more as well. Bruins coach Marco Sturm says he doesn’t expect Pastrnak to play this week.

Sounds as if Pastrnak, who is not on trip, will be down for a bit. Not skating today in Brighton. Here in DET, Sturm just said he first wants to see 88 in some practices, “or a few skates.” Want players at 100 pct. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) December 2, 2025

“We can’t flip it on with him. We’ve got to be careful with him,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm told reporters in Detroit. “He’s not skating this week, so I don’t expect him to play this week. He definitely needs a few practices or skates.”

The Bruins have suffered an influx of injuries lately. Along with Pastrnak, the team remains without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Henri Jokiharju, as well as forward Matej Blumel.

Sturm says that of the bunch, Pastrnak is, “hopefully,” the closest to returning to action. Nevertheless, the Bruins are proceeding with caution when it comes to his recovery.

It was during the third period of last Wednesday’s game on Long Island that Pastrnak suffered the injury. With the Bruins off on Thursday for Thanksgiving, it wasn’t revealed that Pastrnak was hurt until 90 minutes before the team faced the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon at TD Garden.

Pastrnak is Boston’s leading point producer this season, with 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 25 games. He has been reliably durable over the course of his career. Prior to his injury, Pastrnak had appeared in 298 consecutive games across three seasons, including the playoffs.

In Pastrnak’s absence, the Bruins have gone 1-1-0, using Alex Steeves in his spot on the first line next to Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie.

“He deserves it. I can put him on any line, on any side, and he gives us everything he has every night,” said Sturm of Steeves. “He’s one of those guys who finishes checks every time. He hunts pucks, and he’s smart enough. We like his game.”

While Pastrnak remains out of the lineup against Detroit, Viktor Arvidsson will make his return to action after missing the last seven games due to a lower-body injury.

Tuesday’s contest will be the second half of a home-and-home series between the Bruins and Red Wings. The Bruins took the first matchup on Saturday night in Boston, winning 3-2 in a shootout behind a 24-save performance from Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman will once again be in net for Boston, opposite Detroit’s John Gibson, with puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST.