Bruins at Red Wings Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

After beating them just a few days ago, the Boston Bruins (15-12-0) will once again the Detroit Red Wings (13-11-2) tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Arvidsson Ready For Return:

Viktor Arvidsson will return to action tonight after missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury.

Prior to getting hurt on Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens, Arvidsson recorded nine points in his previous 13 games, giving him a total of 10 with six goals and four assists.

“I felt like I created a lot of chances, and worked hard. It kind of came for me at that time,” Arvidsson said. “It was unfortunate that the injury happened, so I’m going to try to get back to where it ended.”

Pastrnak Still Not Skating:

David Pastrnak is not with the Bruins in Detroit. He didn’t skate back home either. Right now, it seems like he won’t be a for a little while.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Steeves – E. Lindholm – Geekie

Mittelstadt – Zacha – Arvidsson

Jeannot – Minten – Kastelic

Khusnutdinov – Kuraly – Eyssimont

H. Lindholm – Peeke

Callahan – Zadorov

Aspirot – Lohrei

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

Tuesday’s contest is the second of a home-and-home series between the Bruins and Red Wings. The B’s took the first matchup on Saturday night in Boston, winning 3-2 in a shootout.

It took a little while for the Bruins to find their legs while playing in the second half of a back-to-back, but they quickly sprung to life after Mark Kastelic knocked down Detroit’s Moritz Seider with a heavy right hand.

Morgan Geekie got the scoring started in the middle period with his first of two goals in the game, helping him keep pace with Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead.

Still, the Bruins lost the lead with under two minutes left to play in regulation. Following a scoreless overtime, Casey Mittelstadt scored the winning goal for the Bruins in the shootout, while Jeremy Swayman stopped all three pucks the Wings fired at him to cap off a 24-save performance.

The Opponent:

The Red Wings enter action tonight having lost each of their last four games and five of their last six. In that time, Detroit has been outscored 28-14.

Defense has been an issue all year for Detroit, who is allowing in 3.38 goals-against per game (26th) and has killed off 78.9 percent of its penalties (23rd).

To keep the puck out of their net tonight, the Wings are calling on John Gibson, who enters play with 4-7-1 record across 13 appearances with a 3.59 goals-against average and .865 save-percentage.

Dylan Larkin leads Detroit in scoring with 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points across 25 games. Former Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk is in his first season with the Red Wing, and has four points in 20 games.

For more Red Wings coverage, checkout Detroit Hockey Now and follow Kevin Allen and Bob Duff.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Red Wings from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN + for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.