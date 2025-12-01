Morgan Geekie Is An Elite Goal Scorer Whether He Admits It Or Not

BOSTON — Statistically, Morgan Geekie and Nathan MacKinnon are equals.

They both have 20 goals, and share the league lead ahead of the likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Sidney Crosby, and Jason Robertson.

But as far as Geekie sees it, that’s the where the similarities between him and MacKinnon begin and end.

“I don’t know, I’m not supposed to be there,” Geekie said when asked how it feels to be atop the NHL’s leaderboard. “It’s fun. It’s cool. I used to watch [MacKinnon] growing up. I know he’s not that much older than me, but he was in the league a lot before I was. It’s super fun, but it’s still early and there’s a lot of season left.

“Not to say that I don’t think that I am a good player, but I mean, those guys are different caliber it seems like, at least in my mind.”

Morgan Geekie has the same amount of goals as Nathan MacKinnon this season, but doesn’t believe he’s on the same level. “I’m a good player, but he’s a different caliber, at least in my mind.” pic.twitter.com/PkugKra8fp — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) November 30, 2025

Geekie is not wrong. After all, MacKinnon has been a household name across the league from the moment he was taken with the first overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche back in 2013.

A four-time All-Star, Hart Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion, and a lock to make the Canadian Olympic team, MacKinnon is as big a star as there is in the sport. Meanwhile, Geekie was a third round selection by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017. The Seattle Kraken took him as an expansion pick in 2021, only to not give him a qualifying offer and let him go to free agency a year later.

Still, the numbers do not lie.

Over the past calendar year with the Boston Bruins, Geekie has transformed himself. He is now firmly established as one of the NHL’s elite goalscorers, even if he doesn’t recognize it.

“He’s humble,” said Jeremy Swayman. “That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s never going to be a me-me-me guy. That’s a leadership quality. I’m so happy for him, that he just sticks to himself and has his own really elite self culture. That’s something that is powerful, and it bleeds into the room.”

Since Dec. 1 2024, Geekie’s 51 goals is the most of any player in the league.

Last season, he exploded onto the scene, potting a career-high 33 goals, while finding the back of the net on 22 percent of his shots.

That seemed to be an anomaly, though, as Geekie’s previous best was just 17 goals. Even after the Bruins rewarded him with a six-year, $33 million contract extension, there was no way he could keep up that rate of production, right?

Not only is Geekie maintaining it, he’s shattering it. With a league-leading 28.6 shooting percentage, Geekie is on pace to record his first 60-goal season.

“Right now, everything is going in for him,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said. “But he works on it, though. He wants to get better every game, and he’s still not happy, probably. Yes, he’s happy about scoring a lot of goals, but he knows he’s not done yet.”

“That’s something that, as a coach, is nice to have. He’s such a good kid. He’s always asking questions about how to get better. That’s the part I like even more than scoring goals.”

One caveat that’s held against Geekie is that his scoring surge has come while he’s had David Pastrnak feeding him the puck.

A premiere playmaker and former 60-goal scorer in his own right, Pastrnak is far more comparable to MacKinnon than Geekie is as far as career resumes go. And yet, Pastrnak himself has heralded Geekie’s shot as the best on the Bruins.

Lately, though, Geekie has proven he doesn’t need Pastrnak beside him in order to score.

With a lineup that’s thin on point producers, Sturm has separated the two in recent weeks, and Geekie still continues to score. Over his last six games, Geekie has recorded eight goals, including three in the last two with Pastrnak out of the lineup all together due to injury.

“He wants to be the guy, and he knows that he can do it,” said Sturm. “Good players always come out when they play with a lot of good players. For Geeks, not having David around and still producing, I think that shows that he’s a pretty damn good player.”

The numbers are the numbers.

It’s time Geekie starts believing in them, and more importantly in himself.