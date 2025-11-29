WATCH: Bruins’ Mark Kastelic Drops Detroit’s Mo Seider

BOSTON — The crowd inside TD Garden on Saturday night was growing tired as the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings skated through a largely uneventful and emotionless first period.

At least it was until Mark Kastelic woke up the building by knocking down Detroit’s Moritz Seider with a heavy right hand.

The Bruins had spent the majority of the night’s opening 20 minutes pinned in their own end, chasing around the Red Wings, and barely able to move the puck past the red line. And yet, they had still managed to keep the game deadlocked in a scoreless tie. Still, they desperately needed some sort of momentum entering the middle period.

Enter Kastelic, the man who plays each and every shift as his livelihood depends on it.

Skating full stride, Kastelic crunched Seider into the corner boards with a crushing check. Not particularly happy with the hit, Seider retaliated with a few shoves. From there it was on, as both players quickly shed their gloves and started throwing fists.

Seider connected with a handful of decent shots in the scrap, but they were nothing compared to the hard right that Kastelic delivered directly to the Detroit d-man’s jaw, dropping him to the ice.

Both players were assessed a five-minute major for fighting, but only Kastelic emerged from the locker room to start the second period. Seider had to stay behind for repairs and didn’t return until later.

The fight was the second of the season for Kastelic. Last year, he led the Bruins with 10.

If the rest of the league is lucky, he won’t have many more.

