Boston Bruins
Bruins Injury News: Updates on Pastrnak & McAvoy; Another D-Man Down
It seems that all news surrounding the Boston Bruins these days is injury news.
David Pastrnak will miss his second straight game when the Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night at TD Garden, and won’t be the only player absent from the lineup, either. The Bruins placed defenseman Henri Jokiharju on injured reserve and recalled Michael Callahan from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2025
Jokiharju has appeared in 25 games for the Bruins this season, recording six assists.
While both Pastrnak and Jokiharju are definitely out, there is hope that Pavel Zacha will be available. The forward did not play in the Bruins’ 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Black Friday, but is considered a game-time decision tonight while he nurses an upper-body injury.
“With injuries, it’s tricky,” Zacha said. “You want to get back as soon as you can. It was a little unlucky that over the last couple of weeks we’ve been struggling with injuries. It’s hard to watch the games because you can’t help the team. I’m hoping that all of us get healthy as soon as possible.”
McAvoy & Arvidsson Skating Again:
Charlie McAvoy was back on the ice for the first time after undergoing facial surgery last week, skating on his own Saturday morning. McAvoy has missed six games since he was hit in the face by a slap shot on Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens.
Charlie McAvoy skating on Garden ice ahead of team skate. He’s got the shield as well as jaw protection pic.twitter.com/40FUhGfpUJ
— steve conroy (@conroyherald) November 29, 2025
There is still no definitive timeline for McAvoy’s return to action, but reports suggest it will be before the Olympic break in February.
Viktor Arvidsson was also back on the ice and partook in the Bruins’ full-squad workout, but will not in the lineup against Detroit while he continues to rehab a lower-body injury.
“We’ll see when I can start playing,” said Arvidsson. “There’s not a lot of practice time, so today felt like a good day to get out there. I thought I could handle some speed and stuff. It was good to have other guys out there and feel that.”
Injury Influx:
Injuries are of course inevitable every season, but this season in particular they’ve been much more frequent.
Perhaps that’s because so too are games.
Due to the NHL condensing its schedule for the Olympics, the Bruins have already played 26 games this year, with very few off days in between.
“It’s been hectic, and we’ve played 25 games already,” Arivdsson said. “With a long training camp and then going into a season where there are a lot of games before the break there in February, there are a lot of teams facing adversity, and we’re one of them. You just got to try to stay as consistent as we can. Through everything, we just got to keep playing.”
AntiOlympics
November 29, 2025 at 3:18 pm
I can’t stand that pro players participate in the Olympics. They were so much more enjoyable when it was the non-professional hockey players suited up for their respective countries like we all saw at Lake Placid in 1980.
With all the injuries seemingly connected to the asinine condensed schedule, I hope that the NHL & NHLPA are reconsidering this for the future.
Also, there’s this: https://www.tsn.ca/olympics/article/no-backup-plan-for-olympic-hockey-arena-as-construction-goes-down-to-the-wire/
Madalton
November 29, 2025 at 7:20 pm
The Red Army players were not really amateurs.
JohnnyM
November 29, 2025 at 4:26 pm
Out of 6 playing defenseman, at the moment, 3 are absolutely soft, and will not engage in front of their golie. Lohrei continues to make stupid decisions,even with reduced minutes and it has a domino effect on the rest of the team, not merely his line mates! He nearly coughed up 2 goals yesterday while trying to “wow” the crowd. Defense is the key for this team, the fundamentals should be solid for them, yet for most of them, they’re not.
Rick W Murray
November 29, 2025 at 4:30 pm
Come on!?! back in the old days people played with concussions, cracked ribs, broken legs, steel face guards ever heard of em Chucky?! get back in there putz. Easy win for The Wings. NHL Vs AHL
Mrbruin4
November 29, 2025 at 5:16 pm
Can’t skate on a broken leg my little 🥜 . Just not possible in nhl. . But how would you know as someone who never played competitive any sport. lol.
Ps. Cheer for the Leafs they need you
Rick W Murray
November 29, 2025 at 6:07 pm
Check on the facts bruins4 you old fart before you reply, Rasmussen Anderson, Bobby Braun, Victor Hedman played on broken legs There could have been more but those are the names I remember. Now go play with your sippy cups and find something to do. Get a hobby. Stop following me around like a little lost lamb.