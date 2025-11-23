Bruins Move Charlie McAvoy To IR, Activate Elias Lindholm

Injuries have ravaged the Boston Bruins lately, but the team will soon have a key piece return to their lineup.

The Bruins activated forward Elias Lindholm off injures reserve on Sunday afternoon. Lindholm has missed 10 games due to a lower-body injury. It is not clear whether he will be available for the Bruins tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

Lindholm, 30, has appeared in 13 games this season, recording four goals and five assists for nine points.

It was on Oct. 30 against at TD Garden that Lindholm knocked knees with Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway in an inadvertent collision. Unable to stand on his own or put weight on his left leg, Lindholm required help from trainers as he limped off the ice and down the tunnel toward the locker room.

E. Lindholm and Greenway collide, looks like they clanged knees. Lindholm helped off, hopefully just a dead leg but doesn’t look great. pic.twitter.com/m6tYZFOzlB — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) October 31, 2025

Even with their top center on the precipice of returning to action, the Bruins are still missing a significant amount of their regular starters. None, of course, is more important than number one defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who the team officially placed on IR after he underwent facial surgery earlier this week.

McAvoy has missed the last four games after getting hit in the face by a puck on Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens. While there is no official timeline for McAvoy’s return, it was reported by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that he is expected to be back before the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Along with McAvoy, the Bruins have forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson on IR, as well as defenseman Jordan Harris on long-term injured reserve.

Boston currently occupies the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points and a record of 13-10-0.

In the midst of a four-game road trip, Boston is coming off a 2-1 overtime win on Friday night against the Los Angeles Kings. They will face the Sharks at 5 p.m. EST tonight at SAP Center.