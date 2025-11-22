Morgan Geekie’s Two Goals Lift Bruins Over Kings In OT

It’s good to be Morgan Geekie right now.

The NHL’s co-leader in goals scored two more on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, including the game-winner in overtime that lifted the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Geekie tallied his 16th goal of the season 2:27 into the extra frame by ripping a shot from the right face-off circle into the top corner of the net. The win was the first for Boston on its current four-game road trip, and put a stop to the team’s brief two-game losing skid.

“It’s just one of those things where you can’t get too high or too low,” Geekie told reporters in Los Angeles. “It’s a little easier when you’re winning games, and it’s a little more fun for everybody to come to the rink. For me personally, I just try to be in a good mood all the time. It’s a lot of fun to come to the rink right now.”

THE NHL GOALS LEADER 🤓 FOR THE WIN 🙌#NHLBRUINS pic.twitter.com/8sgjFFgODb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2025

Geekie’s first goal of the night broke a scoreless tie nearly midway through the third period, as he collected a pass from Alex Steeves and launched a rocket of a slap shot into the back of the net that Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper never saw coming.

Up until then, the game had been an absolute slog, with neither side able to generate much in terms of quality scoring chances.

“That was our game plan today,” said Bruins coach Marco Sturm. “You got to stay patient against this group. Also, I think it’s one of the best third period teams in the National Hockey League. We did a really good job, overall, for 60 minutes, but especially in the third period.”

The best opportunity that anyone had to score came during the first period in the form of a five-on-three power play for LA, with Sean Kuraly and Andrew Peeke watching from the penalty box for Boston.

But even without two of their key penalty killers, the Bruins survived and only allowed the Kings to land a single shot on net over the duration of the two-man advantage. Boston’s shorthanded unit was stellar all night, aiding goalie Jeremy Swayman by killing off all five Kings power plays.

“The PK has been great,” Hampus Lindholm said. “I think Sway has been kicking it in net, but we’ve also got to stay out of the box. We can’t have that many five-on-threes. Teams will score eventually. So far we’re doing a great job, so we’ve got to keep that up when the chances come.”

Swayman stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced in net for Boston. He and Kuemper kept the score close and battled one another save for save. Neither netminder wanted to be the one who let a puck get past them first.

Eventually, it was Kuemper who cracked when Geekie scored.

Boston’s lead didn’t last long, though.

A tripping penalty by LA’s Kevin Fiala later in the period put the Bruins on the power play and gave them the chance to add to their advantage. But instead, it was the Kings who scored with a shorthanded goal from Joel Armia at 13:03 that tied the game and sent it to overtime.

“I think we showed some character tonight, staying patient,” said Lindholm. “We let in that goal on the power play, but we stuck with it. We got the win, and that’s all that matters.”

The Bruins got the win alright, thanks to Geekie.

“I’m so happy for that guy,” Swayman said of Geekie. “He works his tail off. To see him get results day in and day out, it’s no surprise, but it’s also awesome to see. The work he puts in, how seriously he takes his game, it’s really good to see guys get success that way. We’re really happy for him and know that he’s going to keep doing his thing.”

Boston will continue its road trip on Sunday night against the San Jose Sharks.