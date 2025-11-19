Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy Undergoes Surgery, No Timeline For Return To Bruins
As soon as Charlie McAvoy skated off the ice holding a towel to his bloody face last Saturday night, it was apparent the Boston Bruins would be without their top defenseman for a while.
How long exactly? The Bruins still don’t know.
Bruins head coach Marco Sturm announced on Wednesday that there is no timeline for McAvoy’s return to the Boston lineup after he underwent successful facial surgery this week.
Charlie McAvoy has undergone surgery. No timeline on his return.
— Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) November 19, 2025
It was in the second period at Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens that a high speed puck off the stick of Noah Dobson hit McAvoy squarely in the jaw, instantly dropping him to the ice as blood pooled around him while he clutched his face.
Charlie McAvoy leaves the the game after taking a puck to the face pic.twitter.com/QlsNdINYoD
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2025
McAvoy is of course the anchor on the back end for the Bruins, leading the team with 23:46 of average time on ice through 19 games, with a rating of minus-two and 14 assists.
It is not clear exactly who severe McAvoy’s injuries are, or how invasive of a procedure it took to repair them. What is, though, is that the Bruins will have to lean heavily on their other defensemen in his absence.
“Other guys have to step up,” Sturm told reporters Wednesday in Anaheim. “That’s the bottom line. It can’t just be [Nikita] Zadorov and [Hampus] Lindholm all the time. We need more guys to step up.”
Boston recalled defenseman Michael Callahan from AHL Providence prior to embarking on a four-game road trip that will begin tonight against the Ducks at Honda Center.
Mrbruin4
November 19, 2025 at 4:23 pm
Ouch. Boys going to have to try and fill the void
Bruinsfan4
November 19, 2025 at 4:31 pm
Will be tough without Mac. Lindholm will be getting tonnes of minutes. Trying not to be negative but I don’t think this road trip is going to be very good. Too many injuries.
JohnnyM
November 19, 2025 at 4:53 pm
You’re not being negative. Lohrei is up to his prior tricks. As he was all of last year, after 3 games back, from sitting, he’s forcing offense and placing his line mates to cover for him. He has shown that he’s a 12-13 minute guy per game. I believe he feels that he’s very much like Lindholm. They’re both terrified of contact, can’t stomach either of them.
Play your position as it’s designed. Aspirot is a far better defenseman that Nohrei!
Watch Lohrei’s mistakes mount, the longer his ice time. This trip will expose just how much his ice time negatively effects this team!
Cable
November 19, 2025 at 5:01 pm
Previous story .. B’s need to go get that Flames Dman RR … Zab & Lindholm will get worn out before Christmas … as far ass #6 goes the more he plays the more his trade value drops .. just because he’s peaked as a player won’t get better ..
Rick W Murray
November 19, 2025 at 5:16 pm
Stick a fork in em the bs are done period. You can’t with in this league with a bunch of ahlers.
Mrbruin4
November 19, 2025 at 7:21 pm
🥜from Mr 🥜
Joe
November 19, 2025 at 5:17 pm
From what I’ve read if it’s a broken jaw that required surgery it’s going to be at least 6 weeks …he’s going to drop weight from not being able to eat .. will probably have to wear a full face shield upon returning
Sr
November 19, 2025 at 7:36 pm
With not many options to trade at the NHL the Bruins will have to survive with players in their system. Mcavoy ,Lindholm,Swayman and Pasta,the only players this group could not afford to lose.This west coast road trip could not have come at a worse time.
Tiger13
November 19, 2025 at 10:20 pm
I was a Lohrei fan but I agree Aspirot I think is a better defenseman. Lindholm has been not only soft but has been making quite a few mistakes himself. The good thing is no one is running away in the division. This western trip should tell us more of where this team stands.