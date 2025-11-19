Bruins Make Another Call-Up Ahead Of Critical Road Trip

Another member of the Providence Bruins is making their way up to Boston. Well, actually, Anaheim first.

Defenseman Michael Callahan will join the Bruins on upcoming their four-game road trip that begins Wednesday night against the Ducks, as the fifth player the team has recalled from the AHL in recent weeks.

A wave of injuries to lineup regulars have left the Bruins to lean on their depth, with Alex Steeves, Matej Blumel, Riley Tufte, and Jonathan Aspirot all being asked t0 fill major voids.

The decision to call up Callahan comes with Charlie McAvoy out for the time being after he took a slap shot to the face last Saturday night in Montreal. Boston placed Johnny Beecher on waivers on Monday to make room on the roster for Callahan. The Calgary Flames claimed Beecher on Tuesday.

This is Callahan’s second stint with Boston this season. In three games already for the Bruins, he was a minus-two and did not register a point, but did land two shots on net, while recording six blocked shots and three hits in 16:27 of average time on ice. In 12 games for Providence this year, the Franklin, MA, native is a plus-six with two assists.

Callahan will begin the Bruins’ trip as the seventh defenseman. Ideally, the team won’t suffer any more injuries or have any issues with performance, and he won’t have to play at all.

But with four games stretched out across nine days and three-thousand miles, it’s better to have the extra body already on hand. The Bruins sure could use it.

The Bruins have won eight out of their last 10 games, but are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes as they head out west. After facing Anaheim, Boston will visit the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks before closing out the road trip on Thanksgiving Eve at the New York Islanders.