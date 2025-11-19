Boston Bruins
Bruins Make Another Call-Up Ahead Of Critical Road Trip
Another member of the Providence Bruins is making their way up to Boston. Well, actually, Anaheim first.
Defenseman Michael Callahan will join the Bruins on upcoming their four-game road trip that begins Wednesday night against the Ducks, as the fifth player the team has recalled from the AHL in recent weeks.
A wave of injuries to lineup regulars have left the Bruins to lean on their depth, with Alex Steeves, Matej Blumel, Riley Tufte, and Jonathan Aspirot all being asked t0 fill major voids.
The decision to call up Callahan comes with Charlie McAvoy out for the time being after he took a slap shot to the face last Saturday night in Montreal. Boston placed Johnny Beecher on waivers on Monday to make room on the roster for Callahan. The Calgary Flames claimed Beecher on Tuesday.
This is Callahan’s second stint with Boston this season. In three games already for the Bruins, he was a minus-two and did not register a point, but did land two shots on net, while recording six blocked shots and three hits in 16:27 of average time on ice. In 12 games for Providence this year, the Franklin, MA, native is a plus-six with two assists.
Callahan will begin the Bruins’ trip as the seventh defenseman. Ideally, the team won’t suffer any more injuries or have any issues with performance, and he won’t have to play at all.
But with four games stretched out across nine days and three-thousand miles, it’s better to have the extra body already on hand. The Bruins sure could use it.
The Bruins have won eight out of their last 10 games, but are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes as they head out west. After facing Anaheim, Boston will visit the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks before closing out the road trip on Thanksgiving Eve at the New York Islanders.
Cable
November 19, 2025 at 1:15 pm
Would like to see the Bruins trade for a Dman with size that can play both zones … Flames have one
Joe
November 19, 2025 at 1:21 pm
B’s could use a forward who can’t score … Alex Tuch who will be a UFA at season end would be a nice trade target … Sweeney
Mrbruin4
November 19, 2025 at 3:27 pm
He would only if it is a sign and trade Bruins need not waste assets for ufas
Rick W Murray
November 19, 2025 at 4:00 pm
This call up makes the hair in the nape of your neck stand on end, the bruins have now reached a level of mediocrity unmatched in the league. Tonight it’s the ahl vs nhl ..ducks win tonight easily. The ducks are a good team the bruins, well they are the bruins.
Sr
November 19, 2025 at 7:28 pm
With depth being an issue with this team, Mcavoys injury could be crippling. Just look at their record when Hampus Lindholm was out. Let s hope he doesn t rush back only to get hurt playing in the Olympics like he did in the 4 Nations tournament last year.This organization has no one to trade but draft picks for the trades listed above. The Bruins cannot do that again.