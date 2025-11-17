Bruins Recall Riley Tufte, Matej Blumel In Wake Of Multiple Injuries

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Every team needs reliable depth. The Boston Bruins certainly do these days.

After placing both Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson on injured reserve on Monday, the Bruins recalled forwards Riley Tufte and Matej Blumel from AHL Providence.

Bruins have officially announced the following roster moves:

– Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson on injured reserve

– Jordan Harris on long-term injured reserve

Both Tufte and Blumel were in contention to start the season with the Bruins, but for one reason or another failed to make the team out of training camp.

“What I remember is the message they got from me, which is they got to wait for their opportunity, and work hard down there, and prove to us that you want to be up here,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “Now is their opportunity. That’s how it works.”

Tufte especially seemed to take that message to heart.

Through 13 games this season in Providence, the 27-year-old wing has logged eight goals and eight assists for 16 points, tying him for fourth across the entire AHL in scoring.

“He’s done a lot of good things,” said Sturm. “I know what he can bring to the team. He just deserves the call-up because he’s been that good this season.”

The Bruins are asking Tufte to fill a different role from the top-six one he’s played all season down in Providence, as he’ll skate on the fourth line for Boston next to Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. That, though, won’t change his approach.

“I’m just going to go out there and focus on the details,” Tufte said. “Be a net-front presence and do the best I can to bring to the team what I was doing down there, up here. Obviously, I won’t see as much ice-time up here right away. Hopefully, I’ll build my game up here and get more ice-time.”

Blumel, 25, is in his first year with the Bruins organization. The Czech wing has been among the top goalscorers in the AHL over the last handful of seasons while playing in the Dallas Stars’ system, but was never able to find a foot hole at the NHL level.

His production so far in Providence has been limited, as he’s found the back of the net just twice in 13 games. Still, the Bruins know where Blumel’s strengths lie, which is why he’ll slot in on the second line alongside Pavel Zacha and Alex Steeves, and even see some minutes on the power play.

“The whole organization is focusing on D-zone details,” said Blumel. “Not making turnovers and stuff like that. I want to play the way they want me to play and also add some offense that I’ve been working on all my life.”

The Bruins have eight of their last nine games and currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with 24 points.

Boston will host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at TD Garden at 7 p.m.