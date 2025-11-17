Boston Bruins
Bruins Place Former First Round Pick Johnny Beecher On Waivers
The Boston Bruins selected Johnny Beecher in the first round with the 30th overall pick back in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. On Monday, they placed him on waivers.
The Bruins have placed John Beecher on waivers.
— Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) November 17, 2025
Beecher has seldom played this season. He has missed each of the last four games due to an upper-body injury and has appeared just six while competing for ice time with the likes of Mikey Eyssimont and Jeffrey Viel.
The Bruins have largely used the 24-year-old forward as a fourth-line penalty killer throughout his career. In 136 career games, Beecher has logged 22 points with 11 goals and 11 assists.
Beecher showed some promise when he first joined the Bruins as a rookie during the 2023-24 season, but failed to build that in his sophomore campaign last year.
The decision by the Bruins to waive Beecher comes as part of a series of roster moves. Boston recalled forwards Riley Tufte and Matej Blumel from AHL Providence on Monday, placed forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson on injured reserve, and moved defenseman Jordan Harris to long-term injured reserve.
Beecher signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Bruins this past offseason. He will report to AHL Providence if he goes unclaimed on the NHL waiver wire.
Rick W Murray
November 17, 2025 at 3:23 pm
Why use Beecher at all when you’ve got Icons like Riley Tufte or Patrick Brown at your beck and call. The bruins are on borrowed time not enough talent to begin with. Tonight they meet a club destined for the playoffs whereas the Bruins are a team that will most definitely miss the playoffs. Oh oh …..do you hear him? Here comes the bruins number one bootlicker & right on time too, this makes his entire day.
Mrbruin4
November 17, 2025 at 3:32 pm
Hi peanut 🥜. Still see I live rent free in your empty head
Go bruins
Sr
November 17, 2025 at 3:28 pm
Beecher never really played with enough jam for a guy his size. Great skills, missing a little intestinal fortitude.2 of Sweeneys first round picks being Beecherand Frederic now a thing of the past.
Mrbruin4
November 17, 2025 at 3:34 pm
Sr
Lots of speed good on the dot. But soft and hands of stone. If he doesn’t clear not a loss really