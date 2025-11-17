Bruins Place Former First Round Pick Johnny Beecher On Waivers

The Boston Bruins selected Johnny Beecher in the first round with the 30th overall pick back in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. On Monday, they placed him on waivers.

Beecher has seldom played this season. He has missed each of the last four games due to an upper-body injury and has appeared just six while competing for ice time with the likes of Mikey Eyssimont and Jeffrey Viel.

The Bruins have largely used the 24-year-old forward as a fourth-line penalty killer throughout his career. In 136 career games, Beecher has logged 22 points with 11 goals and 11 assists.

Beecher showed some promise when he first joined the Bruins as a rookie during the 2023-24 season, but failed to build that in his sophomore campaign last year.

The decision by the Bruins to waive Beecher comes as part of a series of roster moves. Boston recalled forwards Riley Tufte and Matej Blumel from AHL Providence on Monday, placed forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson on injured reserve, and moved defenseman Jordan Harris to long-term injured reserve.

Beecher signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Bruins this past offseason. He will report to AHL Providence if he goes unclaimed on the NHL waiver wire.