Bruins Injury Report: Surgery Possible For McAvoy; Mittelstadt, Arvidsson On IR

The Boston Bruins are a battered and bruised bunch these days.

Entering their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at TD Garden, the Bruins are without four of their lineup regulars.

As always, injuries are to be expected during an NHL season. But it feels there’s been more than usual this year, not just with the Bruins, but across the league, with the condensed schedule due to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“It’s hard for my guys and for everyone in this league,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said after morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “Every player. To play, have a day off, play again today, and then tomorrow we travel to California, that’s crazy. That’s why a lot of injuries will happen throughout the season. For us, right now, unfortunately, a lot of good players are out, but we feel very confident that the guys who are stepping in today will do the same job.”

The Bruins recalled forwards Riley Tufte and Matej Blumel from AHL as reinforcements.

As for the players currently on the shelf, their returns do not appear to be imminent.

Charlie McAvoy

There is currently no timeline for Charlie McAvoy’s return to action after he was left bloodied by a puck to the face Saturday night in Montreal.

According to Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, McAvoy continues to meet with doctors and could possibly require surgery.

McAvoy has tallied zero goals and 14 assists in 19 games for the Bruins this season, and leads the team in average time on ice with 23:46 per game.

Viktor Arvidsson

McAvoy wasn’t the only member of the Bruins to get hurt in the game against Montreal.

Viktor Arvidsson suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him on the shelf for at least the next weeks. The Bruins officially placed Arvidsson on injured reserve on Monday.

Arvidsson has 10 points with six goals and four assists across 20 games.

Casey Mittelstadt

Along with Arvidsson, the Bruins also added Casey Mittelstadt to their injured reserve list.

Mittelstadt has been out for the last five games with a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week after getting hurt on Nov. 6 against the Ottawa Senators.

With two years remaining on his current contract, Mittelstadt has been viewed as a potential trade chip for the Bruins. That will not be the case as long as he’s on the shelf.

Through 15 games this year, Mittelstadt has nine points with four goals and five assists.

Elias Lindholm

The optics didn’t look great for Elias Lindholm as he limped off the ice at TD Garden on Oct. 30 after a knee-on-knee collision with Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway.

Fortunately, it seems the Bruins’ top center may have avoided the worst. Lindholm recently resumed skating and even participated in some drills with the team during morning skate on Monday.

While there is a possibility that Lindholm accompanies the Bruins on their upcoming road trip through Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Long Island, he is currently still on injured reserve and remains week-to-week.

Lindholm has missed the last seven games for the Bruins. He has nine points with four goals and five assists through 13 games so far this season.

Jordan Harris

No player has been out of action for the Bruins longer than Jordan Harris.

Harris hasn’t played since Oct. 21 after suffering a fractured ankle that needed surgery to repair. His expected recovery time is at least two months. Boston officially placed Harris on long-term injured reserve on Monday

The defenseman from Haverhill, MA, has appeared in five games for the Bruins, tallying two points with a goal and an assist.