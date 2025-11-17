Bruins vs. Hurricanes: Lines, Notes, & How To Watch

A banged up Boston Bruins (12-8-0) faces a tough test tonight as it welcomes the Carolina Hurricanes (12-5-1) to TD Garden. Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop.

Battered and Bruised:

The Bruins will be without several of their lineup regulars against the Hurricanes, including Charlie McAvoy.

Tufte, Blumel Up From Providence:

With a depleted roster, the Bruins called up a pair of players from AHL Providence as reinforcements.

Beecher On Waivers:

Johnny Beecher hasn’t played very much for the Bruins this season. He certainly won’t against Carolina after being placed on waivers.

Projected Bruins Lines

Geekie – Khusnutdinov – Pastrnak

Steeves – Zacha – Blumel

Jeannot – Minten – Kastelic

Tufte – Kuraly – Eyssimont

Zadorov – Jokiharju

H. Lindholm – Peeke

Lohrei – Aspirot

Korpisalo

Swayman

Last Time Out:

The Bruins earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Bell Centre–emphasis on the fight.

The night began with a pair of bouts within the first four minutes of the game, as Nikita Zadorov dropped the gloves with Jayden Struble fresh off the opening draw, before Tanner Jeannot took on Arber Xhekaj.

With Marat Khusnutdinov, Mason Lohrei, and Viktor Arvidsson all finding the back of the net, the Bruins were bolstered by 28-saves from Jeremy Swayman between the posts and a perfect 7-7 night from their penalty kill.

However, the Bruins did endure a couple of casualties in the win, as Charlie McAvoy took a high-speed puck directly to the face and Arvidsson suffered a lower-body injury.

The Opponent:

It was only a few weeks ago that Boston saw Carolina, picking up a 2-1 on Nov. 1.

Tonight, the Hurricanes roll back into Boston having won six of their last 10 games and are coming off an overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The Hurricanes will be without first pair defenseman Jaccob Slavin against the Bruins, as he remains out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury.

Shifty two-way pivot Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes in scoring so far this year with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. Seth Jarvis paces the team with 10 goals.

As a team, the Hurricanes are averaging the third-most goals of any team in the league, scoring 3.67 per game. They are also, however, struggling mightily on the power-play, ranking 31st while converting on just 13.5 percent of their man-advantage opportunities.

The Hurricanes did not hold morning skate prior to the game and have not yet announced a starting goalie.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Hurricanes from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN + for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.