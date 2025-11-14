Bruins Brief: Streak Snapped, Marchand Hits 1,000 Points, The Passing Of A Legend

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, November 14, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Winning Streak Snapped After Seven Games: Ottawa has not been a kind place to the Bruins this year. After suffering their most embarrassing loss of the season there a few weeks ago, the Bruins returned on Thursday, only to see their seven-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Senators.

NHL News & Rumors:

Brad Marchand Hits 1,000 Career Points: While the vast majority of his career points came with the Bruins, Brad Marchand reached the all important 1,000-point milestone as the Florida Panthers defeated the Washington Capitals.

1,000 CAREER POINTS FOR BRAD MARCHAND AND THE BENCH CLEARS 👏 pic.twitter.com/pTeNQWlVaI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 14, 2025

Larry Brooks Passes Away: The hockey world lost a titan on Thursday, as legendary New York Post writer Larry Brooks passed away at the age of 75.

Matthews To Miss Time For Maple Leafs: A run in with Nikita Zadorov injured Auston Matthews, and will keep him out of action for at least a week.

Zegras In Need of An Extension: Trevor Zegras has fit in seamlessly with the Philadelphia Flyers, and so far leads them in scoring. With his contract set to expire at the end of the year, the question on everyone’s mind is how soon should the team to sign him to an extension.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Senators: 5, Bruins: 3

Kings: 4, Maple Leafs: 3 (OT)

Stars: 7, Canadiens: 0

Red Wings: 6, Ducks: 3

Panthers: 6, Capitals: 3

Avalanche: 6, Sabres: 3

Blue Jackets: 5, Oilers: 4

Islanders: 4, Golden Knights: 3 (OT)

Flames: 2, Sharks: 0

Kraken: 5, Jets: 3

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators, 2 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders vs. Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens are currently atop the Atlantic Division, but won’t be for long if they can’t fix a glaring issue.

Detroit: There’s no way a goalie could possibly help a team figure out its issues on the power play. Can it? The Detroit Red Wings seem to think so.

Pittsburgh: Evgeni Malkin’s contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins is up at the end of this season. What does he want in his next deal? Money? Term? No. In the twilight of his career, the future Hall of Famer has much more humble desires.

New Jersey: The New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames have been frequent trade partners over the last few seasons, and could swing another deal soon.

Colorado: Having a good backup goaltender is invaluable for any team. The Colorado Avalanche feel they have one in Scott Wedgewood. So much so, that they’re keeping the netminder around for another year.

Vegas: The struggling Vegas Golden Knights are in desperate need of a spark, and called on a rookie to provide one in his NHL debut.