David Pastrnak Reaches Milestone 400th Career Goal

BOSTON — David Pastrnak is far from the end of his career. But even if the superstar right wing decided to suddenly hang up his skates, he’d still go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the Boston Bruins.

He’s already one of the most prolific, as Pastrnak added onto his robust stat sheet by scoring the 400th goal of his career Tuesday night at TD Garden.

THEY POUR ONTO THE ICE FOR PASTA 🍝 pic.twitter.com/a8nPXRRGUv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2025

The milestone came in the most appropriate of ways for Pastrnak.

As the Bruins broke out from behind their own net, Charlie McAvoy sent a stretch pass to Morgan Geekie in the neutral zone. With a quick chip into the attacking end, Geekie sprung Pastrnak on a breakaway, that he used to tie Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hiledby into knots on a backhand deke before finishing with his forehand.

Pastrnak is the 112th player in the history of the National Hockey League to reach the 400-goal mark and just the sixth member of the Bruins, along with Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Rick Middleton.

This story will be updated