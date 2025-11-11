Milestone Night From David Pastrnak Leads Bruins Over Leafs For Seventh Straight Win

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored two goals and reached a major career milestone in the process as the Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden for their seventh win in a row

Whether the Bruins took control early or the Maple Leafs gave simply gave it to them could be debated. Either way, Boston dominated the first period, after spending the majority of the opening 20 minutes on the man-advantage.

Pavel Zacha got the scoring started at 4:27 while on the power-play after a shot from Pastrnak deflected off his skate before pin balling through the slot and into the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Less than two minutes later, the Bruins were on the power-play once again, but it was the Maple Leafs instead who scored with a short-handed goal by Steven Lorentz.

And yet, Toronto couldn’t help itself. Within minutes, the Bruins were back on the man-advantage after yet another Maple Leafs penalty, and this time they didn’t waste the opportunity. With a wrist shot from the point, Hampus Lindholm picked the top corner of the net to put Boston in front with his first goal of the season.

Playing in only his second game as a member of the Bruins and first in Boston, former Maple Leaf Alex Steeves added onto the advantage at 17:23 to make it 3-1.

The Maple Leafs were forced to make a change in goal to start the second period after starter Anthony Stolarz was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Backup Dennis Hildeby took his, but that didn’t help much.

Just 49 seconds into the frame, Pastrnak broke into the attacking zone with speed and turned Hildeby inside out with a backhand finish. The goal was Pastrnak’s ninth of the season and 400th of his career, making him just the sixth player in Bruins’ franchise history to reach the milestone.

THEY POUR ONTO THE ICE FOR PASTA 🍝 pic.twitter.com/a8nPXRRGUv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2025

Toronto got a goal back at the end of the second period when Bobby McMann scored on the power play. Even then, momentum felt firmly in the Bruins’ grasp.

That changed, though, when a shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson found its way through a screen and past Jeremy Swayman to suddenly make it a 4-3 Boston lead at 3:32 of the third period.

As is always the case when the Bruins meet the Maple Leafs, there was a heightened level of intensity from the opening puck drop that only elevated as the game wore on, especially after Nikita Zadorov laid a hit on Auston Matthews that the Toronto captain out of the game with a lower-body injury.

Leafs forward Maxi Domi tried to get Zadorov to square up in retribution, but only ended up doing more harm to his team’s cause. Not only because Domi was handed a two-minute minor for roughing while Zadorov got off scot-free, but because Pastrnak scored on the ensuing Boston power play by burying a rebound off an initial shot from Mark Kastelic.

The Maple Leafs pulled Hildeby with 2:35 remaining in favor of an extra attacker, but never managed to put another puck past Swayman, who finished with 26 saves on 29 shots.

The Bruins are now 11-7-0, and will next face the Ottawa Senators on the road on Thursday.

This story will be updated