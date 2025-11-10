WATCH: Zdeno Chara Enters Hockey Hall of Fame

Zdeno Chara goes by many titles: Boston Bruins legend, Stanley Cup champion, and one of the greatest defensemen of all time.

On Monday, Chara added Hockey Hall of Fame inductee to his resume.

“It’s so hard to find words to describe this honor and how grateful I am,” Chara said in his speech. “Thank you, Hall of Fame, for welcoming me and my family into this incredible community.”

As part of the Class of 2025, Chara enters the Hall of Fame alongside former Bruin Joe Thornton, and legendary Boston University head coach Jack Parker, as well as Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill, Brianna Decker, and Daniele Sauvageau.

Zdeno Chara: Hockey Hall of Famer. Watch Big Zee's full speech from tonight's ceremony in Toronto.#NHLBruins | @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/AguEI6zHJy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 11, 2025

Chara played 24 seasons in the NHL, appearing in 1,680 career games, the most ever by a defenseman and seventh most all-time. Standing a towering six-foot-nine, he is the tallest player to ever lace up a pair of skates. A seven-time All-Star, Chara won the Norris Trophy in 2009.

Born in Trečín, Slovakia, Chara was a three-time Olympian, and just the fourth Slovakian player to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Chara was drafted by the New York Islanders in 1996, and played for other teams such as the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals. Of course, though, his career is defined by the 14 seasons he spent in Boston.

The Bruins signed Chara as a free agent in the summer of 2oo6 and immediately named him captain. Under his leadership, the Bruins experienced the greatest run of success in their nearly century-long existence, winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in 39 years in 2011, appearing in two more Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019, and reaching the playoffs 11 times.

“When I joined the Boston Bruins in 2006, I became part of a team built on character, identity and toughness,” said Chara. “These values were shaped by legends before me; Mildt Schmidt, Johnny Bucyk, Eddie Shore, Bobby Orr, Terry O’Reilly, Cam Neely, Ray Borque, Don Sweeney, and so many others. Being named Captain was tremendous honor, and I was incredibly proud to lead such an amazing group of teammates to the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship.”

Now working in an advisory role in the Bruins’ front office, Chara will have his No. 33 retired by the organization later this season on Jan. 15 at TD Garden.